Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday, July 10, 2024

To celebrate, many fans took to X to start a hashtag called Sarkodie Day, where they dropped sweet messages and old photos, among others

Many fans have taken to social media to celebrate multiple-awarding Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie as he turned a year older on July 10, 2024. In return, he gifted his fans a new song titled X, which featured fellow Ghanaian rapper Joey B.

His wife, Tracy A. Owusu-Addo, took to X to write a lovely message to him and shared a rare black-and-white picture of the rapper looking dapper in a shirt and dark sunglasses.

Sarkodie's fans around the world celebrate him on his 39th birthday

Trending on X, many fans around the world, known as Sark Natives, have created a hashtag for the celebrated rapper called Sarkodie Day.

People shared old pictures they had taken with the Otan hitmaker; others also remembered touching things he did for them, which they would never forget.

Famous Ghanaian content creator Kobe Boujee on X said he would never forget the day Sarkdoei reposted five of his content on Instagram and followed his account without him asking him to.

Another fan, Watez, shared pictures from Sarkodie's exhibition, and he thanked him for trusting him to work with him.

Below is the post by content creator Kobe Boujee made to commemorate Sarkodie's birthday.

Below is a fan thanking Sarkodie for working with him on projects.

Birthday wishes for Sarokdie

Rapper B4Bonah, his stylist and photographer Kaptin, and several others wished Sarkodie on X. Below are more birthday wishes from fans:

@jkhomezi said:

Landlord's Day. Long life and more success. Cheers @sarkodie

@b4BONAH said:

HAPPY @sarkodie DAY Y’ALL

@iamkaptin said:

Cheers to a day full of celebration, laughter, and all the happiness you bring into the world & the family . Happy birthday @sarkodie ✨

Below is a throwback photo of rapper EL and Sarkodie in the studio.

