Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene, in a recent interview with Adinkra Multimedia NY, narrated how the car accident he was involved in happened

He said the cameras on the Achimota highway flashed on him, blinding him from seeing what was ahead and leading him to crash into the articulated truck

He said that his arm got broken and that he spent about a month or two at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC)

Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene recounted his near-fatal car accident that happened on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at CP, close to the DSTV office in Accra.

Scenes from Kuami Eugene's car accident. Image Credit: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene narrated how his car accident happened

In an exclusive interview with Adinkra Multimedia NY, Kuami Eugene said that when he arrived in Ghana, there was an underground artiste who wanted to record a song with him.

He said that he invited him to his Rockstar Made It studio in Achimota, although he lives in East Legon Hills. He added that despite having a studio at home, he uses the studio at Achimota when working with other artistes.

When they were done recording the song, he said that everyone who was at the studio was heading home. However, there was one gentleman left. Unfortunately for the gentleman, no one was using his route, and he was found wanting on how to get home.

Narrating the incident, the Canopy hitmaker then decided to drop him off at Lapaz, which would be convenient for him and help him save money on transportation. He said that because of the gentleman, he did not use the route he usually used that day.

"Fast-forward, I dropped him off and was making a U-turn to join the main road. That was when I realised that the street cameras on the Achimota stretch omit a very loud light because they want to capture vehicles that use that stretch."

Below is the video snippet of Kuami Eugene recounting his near-fatal car accident.

Kuami Eugene said that he realised from the accident that the speed lane and slow lane do not operate in Ghana, unlike abroad. Leaving the studio at around 11pm to midnight, it was late and dark, and there was barely anyone on the road. He added that he was speeding because he was on a highway.

"I was driving when the strong lights from the cameras flashed on me. So when I passed the overhead, unfortunatley for me, there was an articulated truck in front of me. I hit it first, and luckily I used my Range Rover that day. When I crashed, the other cars behind me passed around and left but there was one driver who stopped and was angry at the articulated truck driver."

According to the singer, he advised the other driver to refrain from being angry at the articulated truck driver because he had a broken arm and pleaded with him to rush him to the University of Ghana Medical Centre since it was close by.

He noted that he was in the hospital for about a month or two and that was when he recorded his hit song, Canopy, a song which told the story of the ghastly car accident.

Below is the full interview of Kuami Eugene on Adinkra Multimedia NY.

Kuami Eugene's ex-housegirl warned him

YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene's former house girl, Mary, gave him a strong warning in a video that circulated on TikTok.

The musician sacked the young lady in late 2023 for personal reasons, and she has since been taking shots at him.

In the video, Mary claimed that Eugene had been talking badly about her during interviews and threatened to expose some shady stuff she knew about him.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh