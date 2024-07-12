A video of Lil Win speeding in his branded A Country Called Ghana Mercedes Benz ahead of an accident in Kumas has gone viral

In the video, the actor was seen giving out money to loyal fans who cheered and praised him

The video caused a stir as many evaluated whether he was seeing or not

A video of Kumawood actor Lil Win speeding off in his Mercedes Benz before getting into an accident has gone viral on social media and caused a frenzy.

Photo from Lil Win's car accident. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win sped off in his branded Mercedes Benz

In the viral video, Lil Win was spotted in his car and was about to take off when some loyal fans mobbed him and showered him with praise amid cheers.

To appreciate the fans' love, he rolled down the window and handed them money before speeding off on the lonely road.

The car was a Mercedes Benz branded with A Country Called Ghana stickers, the name of his recently produced movie that featured Nigerian actors; Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu.

Meanwhile, it was alleged that the video was captured moments after he had an accident in Kumasin, which led to the passing of a three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw.

Below is a video of Lil Win speeding in his branded A Country Called Ghana Mercedes Benz:

Reactions to the video

Below are the diverse opinions from Ghanaians regarding the video of Lil Win speeding on the road:

Ypc.16x said:

And so what? He over speed or drive slow kraa it has already happened just pray he get better soon that’s all fools

Asarephotography said:

So do we still have some mad people defending. Eeeih Ghana. What was the speed for. The damage of the car says it all.

Diz Nare said:

So people are still defending him? Wow

800.cj0 said:

tsw this is not the place of the accident and it’s also a highway which he can go up to such speeds

kofi Preman said:

LAW: Is the legal evidence of overspeeding and reckless disregard for human life? you don't know what burden of proof is about. mtcheeewww

"He should've waited": Kwaku Manu criticises Lil Win for releasing song

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win composed a song of thanksgiving with Kweku Flick and made a video from the hospital recording the tune from his hospital bed after his accident.

The actor received a lot of backlash from some Ghanaians for being insensitive in the wake of the tragic accident that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy.

Kwaku Manu has also expressed his disappointment with Lil Win and his team for releasing the song.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh