Afrostar Kids Academy founder Afronita announced that she had created a dance challenge for her song feature with FBS Music, Odogwu

She did the dance challenge with budding dancers Makayla Sedinam and Two Fingers in a video, which she shared on her Instagram page

Many people shared positive reviews of the song, while others talked about promoting the music and the dance challenge

Talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita announced that her feature with FBS Music on the song Odogwu has been released.

Afronita drops a dance challenge for her song feature, Odogwu. Image Credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Afronita's dance challenge for Odogwu song

On her Instagram page, she showed her millions of fans the official dance challenge for the song, encouraging them to dance to it and make it go viral.

In the caption, she asked her fervent followers whether they knew whether she could sing, hinting that she was a versatile entertainer.

"Did you know I sing too?😆💃🏽🎶🩷."

The BGT star noted that it was her first feature on a song and pleaded with her fans to make it go viral.

"Let’s turn up this new challenge for my first music feature - Odogwu by @gh_fbsmusic 🔥🔥🔥❤️."

In the dance video, the Afrostar Kids Academy founder danced with budding dancers Makayla Sedinam and Two Fingers.

Afronita dancing to Odowgu.

Reactions to Afronita's new song feature

Many people thronged the comments section of the video on her Instagram page to share positive reviews on the song and her verse.

Below are the reactions:

mrs_a.t.o said:

"Let me REPHRASE the CAPTION for you🤭🤭🤭🤭DID YOU KNOW THAT STARGYAL IS BADDEST SINGER 🎤IN TOWN NOW?? OH! and the BADDEST LYRICIST too😂😂😂, Come on clap for Most star⭐⭐👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽. We love you STARGYAL🌟🌟💖💖💖🩷🩷🩷"

temmy211 said:

"Is that your voice/verse, so sweet! Go girl! More to come"

julietkasante said:

"Look at these cuties ..attitude checked,concept checked,facial checked checked..we are buying this video for a million dollars😂😂"

stephanyadjin said:

"Your verse dey sweet pass someone’s ten years relationship 😂❤️"

charlesrept said:

"❤️So lovely... Makayla and Two fingers were indeed the perfect pair for this video🙌🔥🔥... They really did well. As for STARGYAL, She is the Stargyal😍🔥🔥"

Afronita mobbed by WeyGeyHey girls

YEN.com.gh reported that talented dancer Afronita was mobbed by students from her alma mater, Wesley Girls' Senior High School, as she went to drop off her younger sister.

Upon seeing her on their campus, the girls rushed to Afronita in large numbers. They hugged her, which put a broad smile on the dancer's face.

The heartwarming moment, which Afronita shared on her Instagram page, amazed her fans, who were moved by the love and admiration the young girls showed her.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

