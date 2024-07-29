Sarkodie recounted a heartwarming moment he had with his daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo, popularly known as Titi

The rapper shared a story about his daughter’s adorable reaction to him listening to an old highlife song

Sarkodie made this known in a social media post that has gathered many reactions from social media users

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie went viral on social media after sharing details of a recent father-daughter moment.

Sarkodie shares a story about listening to old classics with his daughter, Titi. Photo source: @yencomgh @degraft_anti

Source: Twitter

Sarkodie listens to old classics with Titi

Sarkodie took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to share a heartwarming experience with his daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo, popularly known as Titi, while listening to some old Ghanaian songs.

In the social media post, the rapper recounted listening to veteran highlife musician Naa Agyeman’s song Kwame Ahe.

Sarkodie disclosed that while listening to the music, his daughter Titi approached him to find out about the song, which she had never heard.

He then told her how it was one of the best songs during his childhood, to which she hilariously responded, praising music duo DopeNation’s 2024 hit song Zormizor as the best song now.

He wrote:

"It’s beautiful watching evolution 😊 … here listening to Naa Agyeman “kwame Ahe” and my lil girl asked “I never heard this daddy who’s that ?” I said it’s an old classic used to be one of the best songs growing up … she said Ohok but now it’s Zormizor by @GhDopeNation."

Below is the social media post Sarkodie shared about his recent interaction with his daughter, Titi:

Reactions to Sarkodie’s interaction with Titi

Sarkodie’s social media post drew many reactions from users. Many people have praised Titi for expressing her love for DopeNation’s music, and YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@2BongoIdeas commented:

"Titi really loves DopeNation😂 Zormizor is now her favourite. Tell her to wait for GBOHE."

@waltzz01 commented:

"Asabone nkoaaa 😂😂 GHANAPIANO Zormizor !!!!"

@Danny_Dake commented:

"Titi de3 full Dope Nation 1st lady."

@Corzy_made_man commented:

"She knows music."

@qwekunsiah commented:

"Something I was talking abt with my sis 🤣🤣, just now ..my area, a 2-3 year-old kid heard that sound and started doing the dance ..i was soo amazed."

@FleekyDanso commented:

"Meaning you've been playing Asabone 🎶 that much recently in the house 😂🔥."

@brakweku69 commented:

"The lil knows who’s hot and you saying this here got my love forever & ever. Hands down LandLord💪🖤🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️👏."

Group petitions French Olympic committee to ban Sarkodie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Ghana Social Justice Forum has urged the French National Olympic and Sports Committee and the Africa Station fan zone event organisers to remove Sarkodie’s name from its list of performers.

The event will be held at the Stade Robert Cesar in L'Île-Saint-Denis, France, and the Ghanaian musician was billed to perform on August 9, 2024. However, the forum believes giving the rapper a platform would be a grave mistake.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

