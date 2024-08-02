KiDi, in an interview with 3Music TV, detailed how he ended up recording his latest song, 'Lomo Lomo', with Black Sherif

Ghanaian musician KiDi, in an interview with 3Music TV, shared the story behind his latest song, 'Lomo Lomo,' featuring Black Sherif. The collaboration has quickly become a favourite among music lovers in the country.

KiDi narrated that the majority of the song was written and sent to him by fellow artiste Koko Black, who was recently endorsed by Nigerian record label boss and music legend Don Jazzy.

Recognizing the potential, KiDi said he decided to involve Black Sherif for a verse. He mentioned that initially, Black Sherif did not connect with the song, which has a love feel to it and preferred a hip-hop vibe instead.

KiDi mentioned that he was in Norway at the time when he managed to get the collaboration to happen. He recalled that despite his initial hesitation, Black Sherif's interest in the song grew, and a few days later, he called him to express his change of heart and had come to appreciate 'Lomo Lomo' and wanted to continue with the original idea.

Black Sherif's contribution has been widely praised. His verse added a unique vibe to the tune that has gripped music lovers.

KiDi's story gets music lovers talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

darrylvan03 commented:

“that Kojo Black guy bi good waa”

BrownGH_1 wrote:

“That kojo Blak guy fuccn talented”

mbye007 said:

“I noticed it. Kojo black was all over that song . Even the beat sounds similar some of his songs”

Kidi praises Black Sherif's verse on the song

KiDi has hailed Black Sherif for his verse on his song 'Lomo Lomo', likening the musician to renowned poet Shakespeare.

The musician took to X (formerly Twitter) to shower praise on Black Sherif for his delivery of the song, calling it 'poetry.'

Kidi released Lomo Lomo at midnight on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, with many Ghanaian fans elated about their collab.

