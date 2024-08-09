Kwesi Arthur is tired of his rumoured stint with Efia Odo which keeps gaining significant traction in the Ghanaian media

The rapper has finally voiced out in what he describes as his last thoughts on the matter as his lawyers prepare to go full-throttle

His rants after Efia Odo's recent podcast episode also came with a message to the socialite's cronies

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has opened up about his frustrations with the constant frenzy surrounding his rumoured relationship with Efia Odo.

While Kwesi Arthur sought to put the rumours to bed, a snippet of of Efia Odo's new podcast date on Glitch Africa has refueled the controversy.

Her remarks and the skewed reportage since the podcast went live forced Kwesi Arthur to voice out.

Kwesi Arthur speaks for the last time about his relationship with Efia Odo. Photo source: X/KwesiArthur, X/EfiaOdo

Kwesi Arthur threats to sue

Per Ghanaweb, Efia Odo confirmed that she was in a secret love affair with Kwesi Arthur for four years between 2018 and 2021.

In March, Kwesi Arthur established that he had no connection with the socialite, distancing himself from their reported affair.

On August 9, the rapper lamented at the Ghanan media's insatiable appetite for issues about his past relationship. He said,

I’ve been silent for too long. It’s disheartening to see so many people oblivious to someone constantly using my name for clout, a story line and attention with allegations and scenarios. You, your team and networks only roll out your songs or shows with my name attached as a marketing strategy. Each month or week it’s a different story line and agenda. Why has nobody caught on by now? Not speaking again on this matter. Anything else said about me will be discussed with my lawyer and handled in court. Stop playing with me.

The rapper, now committed to his new relationship abroad, regrets how things have lingered on so far. He used the opportunity to advise younger male artistes, saying,

"...disassociate yourself from any women who would use what you work so hard to build for yourself and family for social media clout."

Kwesi Arthur spotted abroad with his rumoured wife

