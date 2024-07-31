KiDi Praises Black Sherif For Stellar Verse On His Song 'Lomo Lomo', Compares Him To Shakespeare
- KiDi has hailed Black Sherif for his verse on his song 'Lomo Lomo', likening the musician to renowned poet Shakespeare
- The musician took to X (formerly Twitter) to shower praise on Black Sherif for his delivery of the song, calling it 'poetry'
- Kidi released Lomo Lomo at midnight on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, with many Ghanaian fans elated about their collab
Ghanaian musician KiDi's new song, Lomo Lomo, which was released on July 31, 2024, has become a trending topic among Ghanaian music fans.
The song features a verse by Black Sherif, which has attracted a lot of attention.
KiDi took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Black Sherif's contribution, comparing his lyrical skills to those of famous poet, William Shakespeare.
This high praise comes amid the hype surrounding Black Sherif's verse, with many listeners highlighting it as a standout element of the song.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Lomo Lomo is described as a love song where KiDi and Black Sherif express their feelings for a woman and highlight the joy she brings them.
The release of the tune has been met with enthusiasm, as fans appreciated the collaboration. This is the first time the two musicians have worked together.
Ghanaians praise Black Sherif for verse
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
chrisdad_kojo commented:
"This dude 🔥🔥🔥🔥... this song deserves a remix..."
ghanafabrizio1 wrote:
"🤣🤣🤣🤣 konongo Shakespeare. Love the song though. Keep on with the good music."
EiiScanty said:
"Black Sherif makes music look soo easy! what a verse"
@Ghana_Ronaldo commented:
"Black Sherif and Kidi really cooked in this Lomo Lomo song , herh potential. Song of the year this 🔥"
Visualiser for 'Lomo Lomo' drops
YEN.com.gh also reported on KiDi featuring Black Sherif on a new song titled Lomo Lomo, which released late on July 31.
The visualiser, posted on KiDi's official YouTube channel, used footage of how the song was put together in the studio.
Many fans have shared positive reviews of the song and some claimed to have watched the visualiser many times.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.