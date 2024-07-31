KiDi has hailed Black Sherif for his verse on his song 'Lomo Lomo', likening the musician to renowned poet Shakespeare

The musician took to X (formerly Twitter) to shower praise on Black Sherif for his delivery of the song, calling it 'poetry'

Kidi released Lomo Lomo at midnight on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, with many Ghanaian fans elated about their collab

Ghanaian musician KiDi's new song, Lomo Lomo, which was released on July 31, 2024, has become a trending topic among Ghanaian music fans.

The song features a verse by Black Sherif, which has attracted a lot of attention.

KiDi is praising Black Sherif for his stellar verse on his song Lomo Lomo, comparing him to Shakespeare.

Source: Instagram

KiDi took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Black Sherif's contribution, comparing his lyrical skills to those of famous poet, William Shakespeare.

This high praise comes amid the hype surrounding Black Sherif's verse, with many listeners highlighting it as a standout element of the song.

Lomo Lomo is described as a love song where KiDi and Black Sherif express their feelings for a woman and highlight the joy she brings them.

The release of the tune has been met with enthusiasm, as fans appreciated the collaboration. This is the first time the two musicians have worked together.

Ghanaians praise Black Sherif for verse

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

chrisdad_kojo commented:

"This dude 🔥🔥🔥🔥... this song deserves a remix..."

ghanafabrizio1 wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 konongo Shakespeare. Love the song though. Keep on with the good music."

EiiScanty said:

"Black Sherif makes music look soo easy! what a verse"

@Ghana_Ronaldo commented:

"Black Sherif and Kidi really cooked in this Lomo Lomo song , herh potential. Song of the year this 🔥"

Visualiser for 'Lomo Lomo' drops

YEN.com.gh also reported on KiDi featuring Black Sherif on a new song titled Lomo Lomo, which released late on July 31.

The visualiser, posted on KiDi's official YouTube channel, used footage of how the song was put together in the studio.

Many fans have shared positive reviews of the song and some claimed to have watched the visualiser many times.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh