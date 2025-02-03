Global site navigation

Black Sherif: Amakye Dede Excites During Encounter With Musician At His Home, Video Stirs Reactions
by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Black Sherif, in a video, visited Amakye Dede to pay homage to him ahead of his second album, Iron Boy's release
  • Amakye Dede could not hide his excitement as he met the Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker for the first time
  • Black Sherif and Amakye Dede's encounter at his home triggered mixed reactions from social media users

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherif courted attention after a video of him and legendary highlife musician Amaky Dede surfaced on social media.

Amakye Dede excites during an encounter with Black Sherif at his home. Photo source: @kssnewsglobal and @blacksherif
In a viral social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker was spotted at the residence of Amakye Dede for a special visit.

Black Sherif had visited the music legend, who recently survived a serious accident while on his way to perform at a music concert, to pay homage before the release of his sophomore album, Iron Boy, which ironically happens to be the nickname of Amakye Dede.

In the video, Amakye Dede beamed with excitement as he met the Rebel Music hitmaker for the first time since he burst onto the Ghanaian music scene with his 2021 hit single, First Sermon.

The two musicians performed a strong handshake on several occasions as they posed for multiple photoshoots.

Black Sherif and Amakye Dede's encounter marked a big acknowledgement for the former as he prepares to continue his dominance over his colleagues on the music world stage.

The Konongo native recently linked up with the 2021 NAACP Image Awards nominee, Fireboy DML for the release of his second single of 2025, So It Goes.

Black Sherif's latest song follows the success of his previous single, Lord I Am Amazed, which quickly climbed the charts and made its way onto the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart, where it continues to hold its place alongside hit tracks like Awuke by Davido and YG Marley after its release on January 9, 2025.

Below is the video of Black Sherif and Amakye Dede's meeting:

Sherif's meeting with Amakye Dede stirs reactions

The viral video of Black Sherif paying homage to Amakye Dede at his residence triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

imbucks1 commented:

"Amakye Dede sef make proud 😂😂."

rich_man_son_e.3 said:

"Black Dede Amakye Sherif 🔥❤️."

__alhaji_makki__ commented:

"Album is coming."

retro_fic_wear said:

"The man excite ooo."

kobbyjnr83

"Iron boy is amazed 🔥🔥."

Black Sherif shouts at his fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif shouted at a fan during a recent public encounter.

In a viral video, the musician was left surprised after a fan questioned if he was heading to the laundry after sitting him with a big bag.

Black Sherif claimed that he had gathered huge stacks of money in the bag instead of clothes for laundry.

Source: YEN.com.gh

