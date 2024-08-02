Stonebwoy is one of several reggae and dancehall stars lined up for this year's edition of Reggae Geel

The dancehall star, who arrived in Belgium days before the show, has been spotted preparing to perform

Videos of Stonebwoy in a vibrant mood ahead of the showdown at Reggae Geel have surfaced online

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, currently the reigning TGMA Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, is all set to perform at Reggae Geel this year.

The Ghanaian Afro-dancehall pioneer is part of the star-studded lineup of reggae dancehall stars, including YG Marley, Skillibeng, and Julian Marley, billed for the show.

The festival is the oldest reggae festival in Europe, and it is beloved for its chill atmosphere, which celebrates reggae, dancehall, dub, and afrobeats.

Stonebwoy is in Belgium ahead of his performance at Reggae Geel in Belgium. Photo source: X/BhimNationfans

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy spotted in Belgium

Stonebwoy is believed to have flown to Europe for his Belgium gig on August 4, shortly after his widely talked about GIMPA graduation.

In videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician sent word out to attendees of Reggae Geel to expect an epic performance from him. This will be his second time performing at the festival, having scored his debut in 2018.

Stonebwoy will mount the golden stage to unpack hit songs from his expansive catalogue spanning nearly two decades.

Recently, he dished out an hour-long set at the Summerjam Festival following his historic debut in 2018 and a memorable headline stint in 2022.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's Belgium gig

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's highly anticipated stint at Reggae Geel in Belgium.

@malaria_gh1 said:

"My GOAT Stonebwoy👑 touch down in Belgium 🇧🇪 ahead o his performance at Reggae Geel Festival tomorrow. 🌎🚀🇬🇭🔥"

@KennedyAyivi2 wrote:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Ei go pepper dem kuraaa"

@NanaYawOp remarked:

"Shatta wale must be shaking 🤣 no one is booking him for shows because he is finished and dusted"

Stonebwoy teases fans with Vybz Kartel remarks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had joined the global reggae dancehall fraternity in hailing the return of the genre's topmost star, Vybz Kartel.

In the Ghanaian musician's post, he hinted at bringing Vybz Kartel, who was recently released from prison after serving 13 years for murder, to Ghana for a concert.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh