Stonebwoy: Ghanaian Musician Preps To Shut Down Reggae Geel In Belgium
- Stonebwoy is one of several reggae and dancehall stars lined up for this year's edition of Reggae Geel
- The dancehall star, who arrived in Belgium days before the show, has been spotted preparing to perform
- Videos of Stonebwoy in a vibrant mood ahead of the showdown at Reggae Geel have surfaced online
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, currently the reigning TGMA Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, is all set to perform at Reggae Geel this year.
The Ghanaian Afro-dancehall pioneer is part of the star-studded lineup of reggae dancehall stars, including YG Marley, Skillibeng, and Julian Marley, billed for the show.
The festival is the oldest reggae festival in Europe, and it is beloved for its chill atmosphere, which celebrates reggae, dancehall, dub, and afrobeats.
Stonebwoy spotted in Belgium
Stonebwoy is believed to have flown to Europe for his Belgium gig on August 4, shortly after his widely talked about GIMPA graduation.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
In videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician sent word out to attendees of Reggae Geel to expect an epic performance from him. This will be his second time performing at the festival, having scored his debut in 2018.
Stonebwoy will mount the golden stage to unpack hit songs from his expansive catalogue spanning nearly two decades.
Recently, he dished out an hour-long set at the Summerjam Festival following his historic debut in 2018 and a memorable headline stint in 2022.
Fans react to Stonebwoy's Belgium gig
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's highly anticipated stint at Reggae Geel in Belgium.
@malaria_gh1 said:
"My GOAT Stonebwoy👑 touch down in Belgium 🇧🇪 ahead o his performance at Reggae Geel Festival tomorrow. 🌎🚀🇬🇭🔥"
@KennedyAyivi2 wrote:
"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Ei go pepper dem kuraaa"
@NanaYawOp remarked:
"Shatta wale must be shaking 🤣 no one is booking him for shows because he is finished and dusted"
Stonebwoy teases fans with Vybz Kartel remarks
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had joined the global reggae dancehall fraternity in hailing the return of the genre's topmost star, Vybz Kartel.
In the Ghanaian musician's post, he hinted at bringing Vybz Kartel, who was recently released from prison after serving 13 years for murder, to Ghana for a concert.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh