Stonebwoy has arrived in Belgium ahead of his upcoming performance at this year's Reggae Geel festival

The artiste made the trip with his management team, his security force and a guitarist from his Bhim band

YEN.com.gh spoke to Gerrard Israel, a publicist with Burniton Music Group, about Stonewoy's stint in Belgium with the team

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy will perform at this year's Reggae Geel Festival, which will be held on August 2 and 3 in Belgium.

The Ghanaian artiste will mount the gold stage on Day 2, joining several other heavyweights, including Julian Marley and Duane Stephenson.

This will be the second time Stonebwoy is performing at Reggae Geel, Europe's oldest reggae festival, having debuted on the show in 2018.

Stonebwoy and his team in Belgium

Stonebwoy flew to Belgium shortly after his widely trumpeted GIMPA graduation.

Gerrard Israel, a publicist with Burniton Music Group, the reigning TGMA Artsite of the Year's record label, talked to YEN.com.gh about the members' trip with Stonebwoy.

They include four members of his personal security force, Alahye, Faganda, Damian and Kelly; his managers Casey and Chief Abiola; and guitarist Joshua Moszi.

Videos of Stonebwoy and his entourage in Belgium lounging, preparing for the upcoming show, excited scores of fans. His publicist told YEN.com.gh that

Stonebwoy has become one of the biggest music brands on the African continent and the world at large. Obviously, there is a huge machinery required to operate on such a scale. This is not the first time. Often, we see other known faces like Dr Louisa, who plays a key role in the team with him on gigs abroad. This particular Belgium one goes a long way to highlight the collective talent and dedication that contributes to Stonebwoy's success, giving fans a deeper appreciation of the support system involved. Fans can expect to see more of such moments in the future. It is happening already, trust me.

Stonebwoy teases fans with his Vybz Kartel remarks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonwbwoy had joined the global reggae dancehall fraternity in hailing the return of the genre's topmost star, Vybz Kartel.

In his post, the Ghanaian musician hinted at bringing Vybz Kartel, who was recently released from prison after serving 13 years for murder, to Ghana for his 40k-capacity stadium concert.

