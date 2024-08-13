Shatta Wale is set to release the first track off his newly-announced SAFA aka Shatta and Fans Album

Apart from the album's colourful art cover, Shatta Wale has yet to release the tracklist or the release date

The first track off Shatta Wale's SAFA project, featuring Amerado, will go live via streaming on August 16

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale excited scores of fans with the announcement of his new album, Shatta and Fans Album (SAFA).

The album will succeed the high-striding Konnekt, which was dramatically removed from streaming platforms.

Shatta has confirmed that a new single will precede the highly anticipated album.

Shatta Wale clears collaboration with Amerado for release ahead of SAFA dropping. Photo source: Instagram/ShattaWale, Instagram/Amerado_Burner

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale drops first single from SAFA

According to Shatta Wale, the new single off Shatta and Fans Album will be released on August 16.

The song Blessing, featuring Amerado Burner, and its release date are the only details about the forthcoming album available to fans.

The rollout of the album has increased the anticipation of SM fans. From teasers to announcing his merch, some fans and industry are tipping the album to live up to its foreshadowing.

Shatta Wale's announcement excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's poise to release his upcoming album's debut track.

@emmanuelna80 said:

"We can't wait our Hero of Ghana's Music... The Master of Ghana's Music, Africa 🌍 and Europe 🌍 at large. God bless you, Shatta Wale SM4LYF ❤️🥰🙏🏽🥰🇬🇭🙏🏽"

@Akwasi_Trump wrote:

"@shattawalegh 1Don I can’t wait to hear your magic voice you’re too much SM fans we are grateful to have you 🔥🔥🔥 #SAFA"

@Gh_Durk remarked:

"I love you but you bringing Amerado on a song to sing is a red flag"

@OneDonRichy added:

"We are charged up for this. Bring it on and we feast hard!🔥🔥"

Sbatta Wale unveils Amerado as a collaborator

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had named Amerado as his first collaborator for the forthcoming SAFA.

He played a snippet of the song during one of his live social media interactions, showing his excitement for the project.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh