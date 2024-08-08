Dancing sensation Afronita has signed a brand ambassadorial deal with beverage maker, Kalyppo

The Britain's Got Talent finalist announced the new partnership in a post on social media

The photos shared by Afronita gathered massive reactions as many of her followers poured congratulations on her

Sensational Ghanaian dancer Afronita, Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, has landed a new ambassadorial deal with beverage maker Kalyppo.

Afronita announced the new partnership in a post on her official Instagram page on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Afonita has bagged an ambassadorial deal with Kalyppo Photo source: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

While she did not give much detail, the Britain's Got Talent finalist was excited as she shared photos of her signing-on ceremony. The photos showed her with a Kalyppo representative and a screenshot of a message she sent to the company in 2022 expressing her desire to work with them.

Sharing the photos, Afronita indicated that it had always been her dream to partner with the beverage maker, adding that she should be called MAMA KALYPPO from now onwards.

"God does it beautifully in His Own time!🥹 Partnering with Kalyppo has been my prayer for years and He finally answered.🙏🏽 From today, call me ‘MAMA KALYPPO’ when you see me in town!!💃🏽💃🏽🔥🥳"

Swipe below for the photos as shared on Instagram:

Congratulations pour in for Afronita over Kalyppo partnership

The news of the former DWP Academy member's deal with Kalyppo excited her followers, some of whom took to the comment section to congratulate her.

blacvolta said:

This is an amazing collaboration!

julliejaykanz said:

Congratulations 🙌

ohemaa_joy_ said:

Congratulations 🎉🍾🎊 mama kalyppo❤️❤️❤️

itzberryboi said:

Can I get one tote bag please…..Please make this true come true also for me

cr.ystal466 said:

Finally ehh, Mame kalypo has been served,so happy for you dear😍❤️👏

Afronita links up with Champion Rolie in Spain

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Ghanaian dancer Champion Rolie shared memorable pictures from meeting his fellow dancers Afronita, Dancegod Lloyd and Allo Danny in Spain.

The group performed on different sets, and videos from their performance excited many fans on social media.

Reacting to the pictures, many people were excited that all the Ghanaian dancers reconnected abroad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh