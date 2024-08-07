Shatta Wale, in a social media interaction with his fans, spoke about his upcoming SAFA album

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale released new information about his upcoming SAFA album.

Shatta Wale announces collaboration with Amerado from his SAFA album. Photo source: @shattawalenima @amerado_burner

Shatta Wale teases collaboration with Amerado

In a TikTok live interaction, Shatta Wale excited his fans with an announcement of a music collaboration with Amerado on his upcoming SAFA album.

In the video, the dancehall musician screamed in excitement as he showed his fans a snippet of the song, the title of which is unknown. Shatta Wale also praised rapper Amerado for his musical talent and dedication to the craft.

He said:

"Shoutouts to Amerado. He is one of the realest guys in the music industry. This guy respects Shatta Wale. He respects my hustle, Shatta Movement fans, the struggle, the craft and the seniority in this industry. He does not speak anyhow. He is a talented guy."

Below is the video of Shatta Wale speaking about his collaboration with Amerado:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's video

The video of Shatta Wale speaking about his collaboration with Amerado excited his fans on TikTok. Many flooded the comment section to praise Shatta Wale and Amerado as they anticipate the release of the SAFA album. YEN.com.gh gathered some of these comments below.

Nana Chris commented:

"I love Shatta Wale and Amerado."

KazzyForeigNer commented:

"The Only Musician God Sent To Ghana To Motivate The Youth 💜 May You Live Long Wale."

emmanuelbimpong18 commented:

"Amerado is good."

1 LITTER ❤ commented:

"Music God Shatta Wale🔥🔥."

Emmanuel Barnor commented:

"Herrr Shatta wale will still be Shatta wale for life in this Ghana here."

ShattaBaYaw commented:

"Big salute to AMERADO."

Angela Bortey commented:

"This is what we call music for the soul Waleeeee💯."

user2018885090850 commented:

"My fada we are waiting for the theme."

Pieroo the advisor commented:

"We can’t wait to listen to the album."

Shatta Wale to drop new album 'SAFA'

Shatta Wale recently announced that he would be releasing another album titled SAFA.

The musician shared the official cover of his upcoming album and noted that the tracklist would be released soon.

The On God hitmaker also thanked his fans for being patient with him and waiting for the incredible masterpiece.

