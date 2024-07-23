Ghanaian musicians Amerado Burner and Sista Afia were at the birthday party of a cryptocurrency specialist, Sugar Kwami

The two musicians performed and entertained guests; however, the passionate kiss they shared got many people talking

Many people in the comments said there was nothing wrong with it since they were adults and were single

Songstress Sista Afia and rapper Amerado Burnergot people talking on social media when a video of them kissing surfaced.

Sista Afia and Amerado share a passionate kiss at Sugar Kwami's birthday bash. Image Credit: @amerado_burner, @sista.afia and @sammykaymedia

Source: Instagram

Amerado and Sista Afia kiss

In the video, the two musicians were at the birthday party of Cryptocurrency specialist Sugar Kwami, where they entertained guests with sweet tunes.

However, one video from the party that got several reactions from Ghanaians was when Amerado and Sista Afia shared a passionate kiss.

Before starting their performance of their recently released song, 2 Things, they shared a kiss that took Sista Afia by surprise. That was when Amerado asked her whether she was doing well.

The two Ghanaian musicians then `proceeded to give a stellar performance amid cheering from the guests at the event.

Below is a video of Sista Afia and Amerador exchanging a passionate kiss:

Reactions to the video

Some fans in the comment section were convinced they did not share a kiss and that Amerado only whispered in Sista Afia's ear.

Others also lashed out at Sammy Kay Media for sharing the video, stating that sharing a kiss was fine and that they were adults.

The reactions to the video are below:

shegelabobor said:

"You see why you need bouncers - artistes are performing & people are walking right in front of them."

banger_boss_official said:

"YES THEY DID IT! IS IT AGAINST THE LAW??😂."

paul.yaro28 said:

"She sang a good song so why did she reply Efia Odo cos from the lyrics of this song she said and I quote “she doesn’t tolerate stupid things."

king4rx said:

"They didn't .....he was whispering into her ears."

ewurabena_pokua34 said:

"Is that a problem if they did?"

iamewurahkuatoosweet said:

"Is she nervous or shy so they kissed asking for a friend."

lydiatameklo said:

"Is this guy nervous or what."

Sista Afia says even at 30, she doesn't want to get married

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer Sista Afia made public her stance on marriage during a recent interview on HitzFM's Daybreak Hit.

She stated she does not want to get married; however, she would love to have children of her own in future.

Her statement has sparked massive reactions on social media as many advise her on why she should change her stance.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh