Kirk Franklin and Maverick City recently held a concert in Accra as part of their Kingdom Live World Tour

Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy was spotted dancing with the US icon at one of his performances

Fans thronged to the comments section to praise the two gospel musicians for their interaction at the event

Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy went viral after a video of her and American gospel star Kirk Franklin at a recent gospel music event in Accra surfaced on social media.

Ohemaa Mercy dances with Kirk Franklin

Kirk Franklin and the gospel music group Maverick City held a concert in Accra on Sunday, August 18, 2024, as part of their Kingdom Live World Tour.

The concert was initially supposed to be held at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Christ Temple East at Teshie Rasta Road before a last-minute venue change to the First Love Centre-UPSA in Legon.

Important Ghanaian political figures and celebrities attended the event, with local gospel musicians Joe Mettle, Luigi Maclean, Team Eternity, and Kyei Mensah among the list of star-studded performers at the concert.

Ghanaian gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy, who also attended the event as a guest, stole the spotlight as she caught the attention of Kirk Franklin with her dance moves.

Mesmerised by Ohemaa Mercy, Kirk Franklin left the stage to join her in a dance session, prompting the seated fans to cheer them and record the special moment. The two musicians excitedly danced, with Kirk Franklin kissing her hand before she sat down.

Fans hail Ohemaa Mercy and Kirk Franklin

Many fans thronged to the comment section to praise Ohemaa Mercy and Kirk Franklin for entertaining the crowd with their dance moves.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

