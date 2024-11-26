Shatta Wale, in a social media post, congratulated King Promise for his surpassing 4 million streams on Spotify

King Promise is the first Ghanaian male artist to achieve that milestone on the music streaming platform

Shatta Wale's congratulatory post triggered reactions from numerous Ghanaians in the comments section

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale praised his colleague King Promise for his recent milestone.

Shatta Wale lauds King Promise for becoming the most streamed male Ghanaian artist on Spotify. Photo source: @shattawalenima and @iamkingpromise

The Legacy Life Entertainment signee recently achieved a significant accomplishment, surpassing over 400 million streams on the Spotify music streaming platform.

King Promise, who released his highly anticipated third studio album in 2024, also entered the local music industry's history books as the most-streamed male Ghanaian artist on Spotify.

Many music fans and artists in Ghana and worldwide applauded the Terminator hitmaker on social media for his impressive milestone.

Shatta Wale lauds King Promise's milestone

Shatta Wale, who recently surpassed over 30 million streams on Audiomack with his SAFA album, took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to praise King Promise for achieving the impressive milestone on Spotify.

The dancehall musician shared a news photo of King Promise's accomplishment on the Spotify streaming platform from Ghanaian radio station Pluzz FM on his page with a congratulatory message for his colleague.

In the caption of social media post, Shatta Wale wrote:

"Congrats my G 💪🇬🇭⭐️🥂 @IamKingPromise."

Check out Shatta Wale's social media post below:

Shatta Wale's social media post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@blessmanbuzz commented:

"The Ga musicians are controlling the Ghana music industry now. No traditional media hype, but they’re moving ahead of those that the traditional media hypes 🤣."

@gyaewas3m said:

"Because he has been shading Stonebwoy lowkey nti, see how quick you dey congratulate am...Ei wo nono😂."

@withAlvin__ commented:

"Great feat. The original KP is building statues 😂."

@FritzGh said:

"Eeeeeei na what happen wei today Nii de congratulate en colleague openly? Or he dey look for collaboration from King Promise to raise his career 😂😂😂😂."

@fkdammy commented:

"He is lyrically good and has a great voice to match. He should've made waves across the African continent and even globally by now. To me, he is on the level of Wizkid and others. He needs to market his brand well."

@ghrealmoni said:

"Ghana media will not make noise about it unless Stonebowy does it before they will make useless analysis for him."

