American gospel singer Kirk Franklin was elated after Jefferson, a 16-year-old Ghanaian artist, gifted him a drawing of himself

Touched by the kind gesture, Kirk Franklin rewarded the talented artist GH¢100, and this put a smile on his face

In the comment section, many thought the amount was in dollars, but it was in cedis, causing a stir on social media

A young Ghanaian artist presented American gospel musician Kirk Franklin with a drawing of himself after his much-anticipated concert with American contemporary worship music collective Maverick City Music in Accra on August 18, 2024.

Kirk Franklin gifts 16-year-old Ghanaian boy GH¢100 for his art. Image Credit: @blacvolta

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian artist draws Kirk Franklin

In a video, Kirk Franklin talked about how excited he was when 16-year-old Jefferson approached him after the concert and told him about having a gift for him.

The gift was a pencil drawing of the adopted father of Carrington Franklin. Impressed by the gesture, the American gospel singer requested his wallet.

In the same video, which was sighted on famous Ghanaian blogger Blacvolta's Instagram page, the Revolution hitmaker then rewarded the budding Ghanaian artist with GH¢100, putting a smile on his face.

Video of Kirk and a drawing of him.

Reactions to video of Kirk Franklin's drawing

Many Ghanaians in the comment section were disappointed in the amount of money Kirk Franklin gifted the talented Ghanaian artist. Many people expected him to gift him more than that.

Many Ghanaians thought the American gospel musician gifted the artist $100; however, according to Blacvolta, it was GH¢100.

Others also commented on the drawing as they hinted that it looked nothing like the American gospel singer and rapper.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

samatime12 said:

"Aye! My Ghanaians are so dope!!!! Let's celebrate the artist💖"

nhyiraholiver said:

"Thought he was gon give him $1000 or somnn 😭😭😭😂😂😂"

iamdanextbigthing said:

"Chairman kirk, 100$ di33 e no plenty oo. 😂"

queeniedren said:

"Only $100 come Kirk you will pay a fortune in America for this damnnn

loloontheloo said:

"100 bruh?? That art ain’t him tho😂..

den0yy said:

"Did you see the reaction on the boys face when Kirk said "where's my wallet" 😂😂😂😂"

ms_marsixer

"Did I hear 100$ ?? Eish 1500 cedis p3 🤣🤣🤣🤣 eiii Bra Kirk pls next time 3yaa increase it Kakra wai 👀"

princesparks said:

"He thinks $100 is a lot. Babe give him a hunnid 😂😂😂"

Ghanaian artist draws Gyakie

YEN.com.gh reported that a talented Ghanaian artist, Enil Art, presented singer Gyakie with a beautiful drawing of herself and the video went viral on social media.

In the video, the musician was partying with friends when the artist presented the drawing to her. She got emotional and hugged the artist several times.

The video warmed the hearts of many people on social media, while others talked about them being a perfect match for each other.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh