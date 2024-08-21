Former DWP member Afronita has been featured on the music group FBS' newly released song

Odogwu marked the Afrostar Kids Academy founder's first involvement in music as an artiste

Afronita's feature on the song gathered massive reactions, with many followers hailing her

Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronita, made her music debut with a feature on the latest song by music duo FBS.

Afronita features on FBS' new song

Ghanaian music duo FBS released their latest single Odogwu, along with its official video on their record label, Mcnell Musik's YouTube channel, on Tuesday, August 21, 2024.

Dancer Afronita made a cameo with a verse alongside upcoming artiste Siifa on the music duo's new dance song.

The former Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist was also involved in the dance choreographies with FBS in the music video.

The music video has racked up over 1.4k views on YouTube at the time of writing following its release on the platform less than 24 hours ago.

Afronita's feature on Odogwu marked her first involvement in the Ghanaian music scene after making a name for herself on social media and the entertainment scene as a professional dancer.

Below is a teaser of FBS' new song featuring Afronita:

Fans hail Afronita's feature on FBS' song

Afronita's feature on FBS' new song gained massive reactions on social media.

Many of her fans were impressed with her cameo on the song and acknowledged her talents. Others also voiced the number of times they had watched the song's video because of Afronita.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

Mimi commented:

"Afronita, my heartbeat, you are blessed with so many talents. You are a role model for this generation. You deserve a very big award this year. We love you endlessly."

Fareeda commented:

"Can't stop watching 🤭 who's ur star again stop playing ❤️❤️."

Henrietta Vidzah commented:

"Stargyal for a reason 🥰."

MIss Sarpomaa commented:

"I have watched more than 10 times on YouTube 🥰🥰🥰."

AdepaMavis commented:

"This girl is talented😊🥰."

Ella levelx commented:

"Can't stop watching ❤️❤️❤️goosebumps all over ✌️🤩."

Antoinette Nyameba commented:

"Goosebumps.. God bless my children to be great and talented like her."

beatricehaizel2497 commented:

"Shining Star. Stargyal with the sweetest voice."

Afronita signs ambassadorial deal with Kalyppo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita announced her new ambassadorial deal with a beverage brand Kalyppo.

In a post on her official Instagram page on Thursday, August 8, 2024, the dancer shared photos of her signing up.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

