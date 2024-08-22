Lekzy Decomic has unmasked himself as the brain behind the New False billboards spotted in Accra

The comedian has established that the billboards were used to build awareness towards his upcoming show

Lezku Decomic's announcement about The New False has garnered significant reactions on social media

Ghanaian comedian Lekzy Decomic took a page from Nana Kwame Bediako's book to announce his new show.

Akin to Cheddar's ingenious The New Force strategy, the comedian mounted billboards with a masked man and the inscription: The New False.

The billboards left many Ghanaians wondering, creating numerous conversations online as to who could be behind the mask.

Lekzy Decomic unmasks himself as The New False on billboards in Accra. Photo source: Facebook/TheNewFalse

Lekzy Decomic, born Emmanuel Nkansah Ansong, has become one of Ghana's leading comedians and is known for his hilarious jokes and witty bars.

The New False announcement video features symbols of the country's major political parties leveraging the frenzy around the December 7 elections.

His Cheddar-inspired campaign has hiked up the anticipation for his upcoming special, scheduled for September 28 at the UPSA Auditorium.

The satiric radio and TV show host pulled a similar stunt last year with his Can Pain Message special, which was heralded by ace Ghanaian satirist Kwaku Sintim Misa.

Ghanaians react to Lekzy Decomic's stunt

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lekzy Decomic's billboard stunt and upcoming show.

@embalam said:

"e check like what dem take do Kobby Rana nu, you want make dem take some do you😂"

@rap1d_o wrote:

"This is some top notch marketing!🔥"

@NanaKojoMula remarked:

"Great move tbh 😂"

@K_P_Selorm noted:

"What makes it more interesting is the symbolism he employs😂😂. An elephant, an umbrella and the mask😂"

@_kwabena_donkor added:

"Chale we no be serious for this country o 😂😂"

