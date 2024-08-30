Rapper Medikal celebrated his daughter Island Frimpong as she celebrated her fourth birthday on August 30, 2024

He shared an old video of them playing at their home and wrote a beautiful message marking his daughter's birthday

Many people sent their best wishes to Island by writing them in the comment section, while others called out the rapper for making the social media post late

Island Frimpong, the daughter of former Ghanaian celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui, celebrated her fourth birthday on August 30, 2024.

Her father took to social media to celebrate her with a beautiful post that melted the hearts of many social media users.

Medikal celebrates Island's birthday

Medikal took to his Instagram page to share a video of him and her daughter, Island, hanging out in the room. They played with a Snapchat filter where a mask covered their faces that resembled what thieves wore.

In the video, Island looked joyful as she played with her father who was resting on the bed and capturing the memorable moment on his iPhone.

The Beyond Control hitmaker said, "They cannot war with us", and made the gunshot sign as Island, scared of the filter, ran to hide behind him.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the celebrated rapper wished his daughter a happy birthday and talked about his love for his dear daughter.

"Happy birthday Island, happy to witness you turn 4 today, daddy loves you 🖤 @islandfrimpong"

Video of Island Frimpong and Medikal.

Some Ghanaians were unhappy that Medikal made a social media post later in the day when his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, had already posted the birthday girl's pictures all over social media.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

kellymills_1 said:

"Daddy do yawa !! Last year Daddy was the first to post island, this year Fella had to remind Daddy to post you. Sad Story 😢"

david_jewuspryme said:

"Please do DNA wai the child doesn’t look like you"

emefa_wem said:

"I have watched this more than 10 times and I am still smiling ☺"

kwesinas said:

"Daddy no dey do long talk👏🏽 I love that 😂 hbd 🎂"

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

"Happy blessed birthday my beautiful grandchild ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

as.are_ said:

"She really looks like Fella 😂😢"

justoburner_ said:

"bow bow bow🤣, Daddy loves you 😍More life kid.🎉🎉"

Medikal shares relationship with Fella Makafui

YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, on the Rants, Bants and Confession podcast.

The rapper said that he and his baby mama focused on co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong, ensuring that she was well cared for.

He said he had no resentment towards the star actress despite their public fallout.

