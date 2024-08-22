Medikal shared details of his current relationship with his ex-wife Fella Makafui, on the Rants, Bants and Confession podcast

Ghanaian rapper Medikal opened up about his current relationship with his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, after their divorce some months ago.

Medikal addresses his relationship with Fella Makafui after their divorce. Photo source: @amgmedikal @fellamakafui

Medikal addresses his relationship with Fella Makafui

In a conversation with actress Efia Odo and influencers Princess Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah on their Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast, Medikal discussed his split from Fella Makafui and its effects on their relationship.

The rapper indicated that he and Fella Makafui are focused on raising their young daughter, Island Frimpong, as co-parents. He admitted that he and Fella would always be cordial with each other because of their child.

He said:

"Honestly, we are just focusing on Island now. We have a child together, so we can be cool."

Medikal stated that he feels no resentment toward Fella Makafui despite how their marriage ended. According to him, he does not take things personally after splitting from his romantic partner.

He said:

"I am not that type of person. You don't become my enemy because we have ended our relationship."

The rapper added that he was disappointed with the public coverage of his divorce from Fella Makafui as he wanted to resolve their divorce on amicable terms in private.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Medikal's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Medikal's remarks about his relationship with his ex-wife, Fella Makafui.

A commented:

"Broken heart will keep you talking."

OffycialQuofi commented:

"Eiii so fella Makafui won't rest from march till August woa 🥰🥰😂."

Lady JAAK commented:

"You were all over the media talking way back before the divorce."

March Baddest commented:

"U are not that type and u came online to disgrace her 😏."

Yaa gunshot commented:

"Medikal like grown-up women."

Medikal addresses allegations against Fella Makafui

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal explained why he made allegations against his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, after their divorce.

The rapper said he was upset with Fella Makafui after she called the police on him in his home.

