Shatta Wale, in a social media post, apologised to highlife legend Daddy Lumba over recent comparisons between them on social media

The dancehall artiste said that the comparisons from the fans were not necessary and could create division

Shatta Wale's apology to Daddy Lumba triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has apologised to Daddy Lumba over recent social media comparisons.

On Wednesday, September 2024, the SM Boss criticised fans for including him in a debate on social media about who has the best music catalogue in Ghana. The dancehall musician called the comparisons between himself and Daddy Lumba disrespectful.

He urged fans to stop as he could not be mentioned in the same conversation as the highlife legend, who paved the way for him and his colleagues in the Ghanaian music industry.

Shatta Wale apologises to Daddy Lumba

Shatta Wale took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) once again to air his frustrations with the online chatter about him and Daddy Lumba.

The dancehall artiste expressed his disappointment with fans for disrespecting his legacy by associating him with the legend.

Shatta Wale appealed to Daddy Lumba to forgive him for the actions of Ghanaian music fans.

He wrote:

"Daddy Lumba I am sorry for this stupid things some Ghanaians are doing to you ..I am very sorry Godfather 🙏 Leg dem to Karma 🩸🩸🩸."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's apology

Shatta Wale's apology to Daddy Lumba triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media. Many believed that the dancehall artiste's apology was a ploy to gain clout on social media, while others applauded him for his apology.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@MarkRMFC commented:

"We talk this matter finish u dey rise am again clout chasing dey bee you oh 🤣🤣🤣."

@VIN_MENSAH commented:

"Nice one champ🫡."

@RapGbee_ commented:

"Matter we talk finish, you're still milking. Focus on your career chaley."

@DemonD85773 commented:

"God bless you, Wale."

@WONDERBERKOH commented:

"Those who seek to stir waters are often the ones who wish to fish in troubled seas. To chase shadows and play the victim is to dance with the wind, gaining nothing but fleeting echoes. Karma has a way of finding its own path. I know you will go Facebook live for this too. Rest!"

Tulenkey eulogises Shatta Wale's musical prowess

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tulenkey praised Shatta Wale for his strides as a prominent dancehall musician in the industry.

The rapper also described the SM Boss as the "closest thing to a pure dancehall artist in Africa."

