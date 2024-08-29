Bisa Kdei has opened up about his admiration for highlife legend Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba

The singer shared his favourite from the legend's catalogue and how he would love an opportunity to work with him

His remarks about the song inspired many fans to share their experiences as admirers of Daddy Lumba

Ghanaian highlife star Bisa Kdei has established that he is one of Daddy Lumba's biggest fans worldwide.

The singer shared his love for Daddy Lumba in a recent promotional interview for his newly released song Boso.

Bisa Kdei said he knew almost all of Daddy Lumba's songs but settled on Medo Wasem Bebree as his all-time favourite.

Daddy Lumba's Medo Wasem Bebree follows the story of a struggling young man seeking love despite his financial status.

In the interview, Bisa Kdei joked about falling in love with the song during the early stages of his career when he was broke. He said,

"When you listen to the lyrics, the emotions they evoke are beautiful. I would love an opportunity to remix the song."

Ghanaians react to Bisa Kdei's request

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Bisa Kdei's dream to collaborate with Daddy Lumba.

aliceowusu05 said:

"when men are broke, they sing song like this, when they make it, you hear, seeing wose, 3poky3, y3ntio bia, )d) ma nipa y3 mfomso), nanka wonsoso, biribi gyegye wo"

dady yo wrote:

"dis particular song is very deep"

Latif Sulemana Tevez noted:

"Everyone in this world has his or her own favourite song in lumber albums 💪🏾"

joyousAshanti remarked:

"The song hits differently when you're a man trying to make it in life and find love in the process 😂🥰"

Mr_ Asante added:

"I always sing this song to my love when we meet in the dream"

Woman names child after Daddy Lumba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a UK-based Ghanaian woman named her newborn after the legendary Daddy Lumba.

The woman gave birth to the child a few days after she attended Daddy Lumba's concert in the UK. She jumped on stage to share a dance with the legend, creating a memory she said she would cherish forever.

