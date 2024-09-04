Tulenkey, in an interview, acknowledged Shatta Wale's exploits as a prominent Ghanaian artist in the music industry

The rapper stated he was a big fan of the SM Boss and hailed him as the closest thing to a 'pure dancehall artist' in Africa

Tulenkey's comments about Shatta Wale and his exploits have triggered some mixed reactions from fans on social media

Ghanaian rapper Tulenkey has praised Shatta Wale for his exploits in the dancehall genre in the African music scene.

Tulenkey eulogises Shatta Wale's musical prowess

In a recent interview, Tulenkey was asked to share his opinion on the aspect of Shatta Wale's music that he enjoyed.

The rapper shared that he prefers the SM Boss' dancehall songs over his Afrobeats and reggae songs.

The Bad Feeling hitmaker noted that Shatta was a unique artist whose authentic sound had set him apart from his competitors in the dancehall genre on the African continent.

"I enjoy Shatta Wale's dancehall songs. I think he is the closest thing to a pure dancehall artist in Africa."

Tulenkey added that Shatta Wale has proven himself to be an exceptional artist over the years, praising the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker's ability to create songs under other genres, like Afropop.

Reactions to Tulenkey's comments about Shatta Wale

Tulenkey's comments about Shatta Wale triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media. Many praised the rapper for acknowledging the SM Boss' musical prowess. Others also disagreed with him.

Paq Wale commented:

"AFRICAN DANCEHALL 👑."

Terry Affum commented:

"The only King of Africa dancehall king 🫣🫣🫣🫣."

Kwame Kels commented:

"Hehehe from a Ghanaian perspective but the real owners think otherwise, ma guy focus on making hits not cheap politics."

Baba Doji commented:

"You turn enemy for saying this."

Shinork SK commented:

"There’s never been a moment someone asked who is that before. Cut the cap."

Nyinaku Kumi commented:

"Shatta wale is pure dancehall musician in Africa no doubt."

It'z Anoko Logan commented:

"You are right✊ if it is pure dancehall, I will give it to Shatta Wale in the whole Africa. The rest are doing gospel dancehall# wicked people! What proof do you need again? The sound is clear, the lyrics are on point and the mixing of languages is concrete."

Shatta Wale addresses comparisons to Daddy Lumba

