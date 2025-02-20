Multiple award-winning rapper Kofi Kinaata got many people laughing when he attended an event and was given a cocktail in a lantern-shaped bottle

He made a joke about the strangely shaped bottle and noted that he loved the drink such that he might end up mistakenly consuming kerosene in the original lantern

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they talked about how awed they were by the strange-looking bottle

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata got many people appreciating his sense of humour when he attended an event and was offered a drink in a lantern-shaped bottle.

Kofi Kinaata flaunts lantern-shaped bottle offered to him at an event. Image Credit: @kinaatagh

Source: TikTok

Kofi Kinata flaunts a lantern-shaped bottle

The seasoned rapper, whom the Asantehene is a fan of, in the caption of the TikTok video noted that he had attended an event and a vendor was distributing drinks in the lantern-shaped bottle.

The lantern is a local lamp that functions with the help of kerosene and a material that burns for long hours.

In the description of the funny video, he noted that he might one day mistakenly consume kerosene since he was enjoying his cocktail.

The video was recorded on his Snapchat using a filter and edited with one of his songs called The Whole Show before being shared on TikTok.

For the event, Kofi was dressed in traditional attire. He wore a nicely-tailored shirt and a pair of trousers. He styled his look by wearing dark sunglasses.

Reactions to Kofi Kinaata's funny video

Many people referenced Auntie Ama, Kofi Kinaata's mother, in the stage play for his 2024 released song, Auntie Ama.

Others also made a joke about the lantern-shaped bottle, comparing it to the trending flask brand, Stanley Cup.

The celebrated rapper got many people admiring his sense of humour as others advised him to quit music and do comedy full time.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Kofi Kinaata's funny video.

A.k.y.3.d.z.e❤️🥰 said:

"Eeiii! Cocktail mu Akosombo kanea😂🥰."

sasa🧐said:

"Ghana Stanley cup😂."

Maame Yaa🦋🧷❤️🦋said:

"Stanley cup😭😅."

🎀Lees Essentials🎀said:

"My all time favourite, Kofi, your videos always puts a smile on my face ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

sarahyankah997 said:

"Auntie Ama ne ba last born 😂😂."

Hajia_Zainab said:

"Don't let auntie Ama see this or else,...🤣🤣🤣🤣."

🗣NANA 😇KHAY🙏🏻❤ said:

"Kofiiiii Auntie Ama is coming ohhhhhh 😂❤️."

Kofi Kinaata looks dapper in photos

Kofi Kinaata flaunts car and exquisite fashion style. Image Credit: @kofikinaata

Source: Instagram

Kofi Kinaata criticises Man United

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata expressed his frustration in a video over Manchester United’s poor performances ahead of their Premier League match against Liverpool.

He also lamented about his DSTV subscription frequently expiring before he fully enjoyed it due to his constant travels.

Fans in the comment section could not help but notice his collection of gamepads, reminding him of his past claims about being a skilled gamer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh