Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has praised ex-footballer Asamoah Gyan for his exploits in the music industry.

Stonebwoy eulogises Asamoah Gyan for his musical prowess. Photo source: @stonebwoy @asamoah_gyan3

Stonebwoy eulogises Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan took to his X (formerly Twitter) to reminisce about some of his popular songs.

The former Black Stars captain shared an old video of him and Stonebwoy performing their 2018 smash hit collaboration, Dirty Enemies, at the ex-footballer's birthday party.

Stonebwoy, excited and impressed with Asamoah Gyan's appreciation for their old performance, reacted to his social media post.

The BHIM Nation president lavished praise on the retired footballer for his impressive accomplishments in the Ghanaian music scene.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy quoted a line from Asamoah Gyan's verse on their song and called him a 'multi-talented king' as a testament to his musical talents, which he witnessed during their past recording sessions in the studio.

"Guy man no fit to guy guy man.. ewole monkor.. MultiTalented KING 👑."

Check out the social media post below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's comments

Stonebwoy's comments about Asamoah Gyan triggered reactions from fans on social media. Many praised the ex-footballer's energy and vocal ability during his musical performances.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@DjSimass commented:

"The vocal at the end ⚡️."

@DTripGH commented:

"His energy is unmatched trust me #3."

@nana_qwerqu commented:

"Baby jet dey sing pass."

@Quad_44 commented:

"Long Live 1GAD and fam. Thanking Jah for everything, big boss. Bless up."

Stonebwoy to perform at Kwame Nkrumah's concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy is scheduled to thrill fans at Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah's 115th birthday celebration concert soon.

The music event, called Journey 2 Nkroful, will take place at the Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School school park on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

