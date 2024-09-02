Stonebwoy has expressed excitement after featuring on American Singer Jordin's Spark's upcoming album, 'No Restrictions'

The Ghanaian afro dancehall sensation appeared on track number 10 on the official track list unveiled by the singer on social media

Stonebwoy commented on the tracklist, noting how good the song he was featured on was, sparking excitement among his followers

Popular Ghanaian afro-dancehall musician Stonebwoy has expressed his excitement after being featured on American singer Jordin Sparks' upcoming album, No Restrictions. Stonebwoy appears on track number 10, 'No Cry,' which was unveiled on the official track list shared by Jordin Sparks on social media.

Stonebwoy, who has chalked up an impressive number of international collaborations in the past few years, took to social media to highlight his involvement in the project. He described 'No Cry' as a standout track on the album and hinted at its potential to be a fan favourite.

The collaboration between Stonebwoy and Jordin Sparks has excited Bhim Natives, Stonebwoy's core fan base. They believe his feature on the album shows his ever-growing influence on the global music stage. In her post, Jordin Sparks also eulogised the Ghanaian star, emphasising his contribution to the project.

Stonebwoy's fans anticipate 'No Cry'

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Danjuma_Nima said:

"Whaat? Only 3 features,but @stonebwoy still get first selection and a position to play. You're really the MAN🫵🏾 BHIM to the whole World 🇬🇭"

BRYSONHELSON wrote:

"You will need devine understanding to decode stone when he write or speak,the messi comment literally means he’s on track 10 which represent the greatest number 10 in football history. You dig"

10trillionboy said:

"Stonebwoy will surely deliver 👏👏🔥🔥🔥 we can’t wait. #Bhim"

Stonebwoy praises King Paluta

Stonebwoy has been in the news a lot recently. In a story published by YEN.com.gh, he had positive things to say about musician King Paluta.

He expressed his admiration for the artiste's talents and impact, highlighting his energy, attitude and personality.

Stonebwoy's comments sparked debate from social media users.

