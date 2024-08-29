Dancehall musician Shatta Wale issued a challenge to his fellow dancehall musician Stonebwoy at the Accra Sports Stadium over who deserved to be called the King of Dancehall

Even though Stonebwoy has not responded to Shatta Wale, fans got an old video of him speaking about an old feud trending online

The old video got many people talking as Bhim Nation fans defended their leader while others spoke about the achievements of both musicians

After dancehall musician Shatta Wale recently called for a "showdown" with fellow dancehall musician Stonebwoy, a resurfaced video shows Stonebwoy asserting that he could only clash with someone on his level.

Stonebwoy's old video trends amid clash with Shatta Wale. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @stonebwoy

Stonebwoy's old video resurfaces

On August 29, 2024, Shatta Wale took to social media to challenge Stonebwoy to a battle at the Accra Sports Stadium, aiming to settle the ongoing debate over who truly dominates the Ghanaian Dancehall scene.

This challenge follows a week of Shatta Wale taunting Stonebwoy over his insistence on being recognised in an article written by the renowned Recording Academy, the Grammy, about the pioneers of hiplife in Ghana.

In his post, Shatta Wale challenged the recent GIMPA graduate and his fans to meet him at the Accra Sports Stadium to resolve which one of them was worthy of the Dancehall King's title.

Shatta Wale's challenge to Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale said that if the Bhim leader and his fans declined the invitation, he should refrain from referring to himself as a dancehall artiste. Adding that, he considered Stonebwoy, a reggae artiste.

While Stonebwoy has yet to respond directly to this challenge, fans have unearthed a video from his June 2024 interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio.

In the interview, when asked to name an artiste—local or international—he would be willing to battle, Stonebwoy replied that he was not clashing with anyone in the industry. He said that if anyone wanted to clash with him, the only requirement would be for them to be on his level.

This challenge from Shatta Wale has generated significant buzz, with fans of both artistes eagerly anticipating Stonebwoy’s response. If accepted, it could set the stage for one of Ghanaian music history's most highly anticipated events.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have clashed twice: first in 2010 at the Labadi Sound Clash event and again in 2020 at the Asaase Sound Clash.

Below is Stonebwoy's old video.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's old video

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Stonebwoy's old video speaking about the recurring feud between himself and Shatta Wale:

@SilentVoiceofG1 said:

"If Shatta is asking for a challenge then it means he feels insecure or threatened. If u are sure of yourself, why would you want a challenge with someone u claim u are ahead of? And after disrespecting him, why would stone even get close? Seems like shatta wants to trend."

@Lutamann said:

"As simple as it should be! You insult my personality, sabotage my craft, ridicule my "disability" and do even worse things to me, then you expect me to give you my attention by calling for a "clash"??? I'd be very disappointed in @stonebwoy if he agrees to do it!!!"

@godfred_ennuson said:

"Shatta is not on Stonebwoy's level period"

@YBMMGOFFICIAL said:

"pls which level is stone I want to know.. probably is d third class festival which features old acts or wat... has he stonebwoy played relevant festival before pls... u guys sit in Ghana n give this bwoy so many hopes on is career n wen reality sets in he disrespects u"

@EdwinBurniton1 said:

"What if they clash today, what will they do tomorrow then? Someone should add the laughing 😆 emoji"

Stonebwoy announces Belgium concert

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy announced that he will perform at the 4th edition of the Afro Fresh music concert in Belgium on Friday, August 30, 2024.

The news comes amid his ongoing feud with dancehall artiste rival Shatta Wale, who issued a challenge for a lyrical contest in Accra.

Stonebwoy's announcement generated diverse opinions from social media users in the comment section.

