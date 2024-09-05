Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan performed with dancehall musician Stonebwoy at Gyan's birthday party

The duo performed their 2018 hit song, Dirty Enemies, which got guests standing on their feet to dance and sing along

The video excited many Ghanaians on social media as they shared positive reviews of their live song rendition

Retired Ghanaian professional footballer Asamoah Gyan and dancehall musician Stonebwoy were captured signing their 2018 hit song Dirty Enemies at the former's birthday party.

Asamoah Gyan and Stonebwoy perform Dirty Enemies

Asamoah Gyan invited Stonebwoy to his birthday party at his residence, where they entertained guests to their 2018 hit song, Dirty Enemies.

They performed the ultimate favourite Ghanaian song with passion and in sync despite its release six years ago.

Meanwhile, Gyan, who still holds the title of Africa's all-time top goal-scorer, celebrated his eldest son Fredrick Gyan's birthday on August 29, 2024.

Below is the video of Gyan and Stonebwoy performing:

Reactions to Gyan and Stonebwoy's performance

The video excited many fans, who took to the comment section to reminisce about the song's release in 2018.

Comedian Funny Face and Stonebwoy also reacted to the video Gyan shared on his Instagram page.

The heartwarming reactions from people are below:

therealfunnyface said:

"Agye Ta ! 😂❤️🙌🔥 @asamoah_gyan3 you spoil der!"

stonebwoy said:

"GUY MAN NO FIT TO GUY GUY MAN 🔥"

ambishmeal3 said:

"2 National Assets at one place 😍😍"

highest_eminence said:

"Our enemies dem get enemies more than us 😂❤️😂😂🔥😂🔥😂🔥funny world"

beverobesi said:

"Baby Jet ogboooooooo👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥"

ty_1gad said:

"This track ehh mad 🔥🔥"

joakjuniorgh said:

"TWO YOUNG LIVING LEGENDS “GOATS”🔥🔥🔥"

Asamoah Gyan performs his favourite gospel song

YEN.com.gh also reported previously that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was a guest on actress Nana Ama McBrown's show, Onua Showtime.

As a guest, he performed his favourite gospel song, Yesu Wo Dɔ, by celebrated gospel singer Noble Nketsiah, which filled Mrs McBrown Mensah with joy.

As he serenaded her audience with his melodious voice, many Ghanaians in the comments expressed admiration for Gyan's sweet voice and music.

