Rocky Dawuni, in an interview, opened up about his new role as a member of the Grammys

The singer outlined the criteria for a role on the Grammys and detailed how he became a member of the prestigious award scheme

Rocky Dawuni explained that his new role gives him the opportunity to vote and advocate for the Ghanaian music industry on the international scene

Ghanaian singer Rocky Dawuni has shared details about his role as a member of the Grammys.

Rocky Dawuni opens up about his role as a member of the Grammys. Photo source: @rockydawuni

Source: Instagram

Rocky Dawuni speaks about his Grammy membership

In an interview with media personality Abeiku Santana, Rocky Dawuni expressed his excitement at his association with the prestigious music award scheme.

The singer stated that his new role demands a thorough understanding of every aspect of music and good judgment about the projects of musical talents.

He said:

"It needs somebody who can be able to judge others' work. It takes a lot of experience on your end as well. You have to be able to know the rules of that game, that trade and have a really great track record."

Rocky Dawuni noted that he decided to serve as a member of the Grammys after creating a body of work worthy of the influential position.

He said:

For me, everybody who has been a producer, songwriter, or performing artiste anywhere outside or around the world, a lot of times, this is an aspect of our industry, so you aspire to it. Once I was able to create enough work to be worthy of it, I joined it."

The Grammy-nominated artiste also added that his membership guarantees him the opportunity to vote and advocate for Ghanaian music.

He said:

"They have given me the privilege to vote every year. At the same time too, I have the privilege to be able to translate works that are released in Ghana with other members."

Watch the video below:

Rocky Dawuni addresses Grammy hiplife eulogy controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rocky Dawuni shared his opinion on the controversy surrounding the recent Grammy hiplife eulogy.

The singer called on people to stop using the article to create issues between artistes and emphasised the need for people to embrace any acknowledgement of the Ghanaian music industry.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh