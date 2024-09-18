KiDi has opened up about his upcoming third studio album, which is expected to be released before the end of 2024

The musician bragged that his upcoming music project is going to be the best album in Ghanaian music history

KiDi's social media post about his upcoming album has garnered mixed reactions from fans in the comments section

Ghanaian singer Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has bragged about the impact of his upcoming third studio album.

KiDi hypes his upcoming studio album

The Lynx Entertainment signee took to X (formerly Twitter) to build anticipation and excitement among fans for the upcoming music project.

Singer KiDi praised the album as one of his best creative works, stating that upon its release, it would be 'the best album in the history of Ghana music'.

The Lomo Lomo hitmaker added that he had recorded songs that will be critically acclaimed and impact the music industry now and in years to come.

He also acknowledged his ability to churn out hit songs.

"This Album is gonna be the best Album in the history of Ghana music. It’s going to be the soundtrack of our lives and generations to come. You know how I Dey do am ❤️‍🔥."

KiDi's upcoming music album will mark the musician's first major album since the release of The Golden Boy in 2021, which garnered positive reviews from critics and scored impressive streaming numbers on digital music platforms.

Check out the social media post below:

Reactions to KiDi's social media post

KiDi's social media post about his upcoming third studio album triggered mixed reactions from fans. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@LuckyBurner1 commented:

"Let the album itself talk like this, please."

@_Kwabena_Kodua commented:

"You always deliver."

@kwaku_majesty_ commented:

"You didn’t have to tell me 🫶🏽."

@misternaf_ commented:

"Can this same album break through International boundaries/market?"

@One_KingSteve commented:

"Kojo cue - For my brothers, Sarkodie- Mary, Blacko Sheriff- The villain I never was. You are competing with these three albums in this order. Write well."

@t_glorybwoy commented:

"Masa let us be. You’re not that guy. Olivetheboy is wiping you off in the next 2 years rest."

@nipans3hwee_96 commented:

"We had so much trust in Messi in 2016 Copa America final when he was going for the penalty shoot but shot it wide. Drop am we the fans, will judge."

@jur_koomson commented:

"You always say this. Later, it will turn to Banku."

Lomo Lomo video surpasses 1 million views

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the visual for KiDi and Black Sherif's Lomo Lomo surpassed over a million views on YouTube.

The music video for the collab achieved the impressive feat on the platform 11 days after its release on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

