Ghanaian musicians KiDi and Black Sherif have achieved another impressive feat with their music collaboration, Lomo Lomo.

KiDi and Black Sherif's Lomo Lomo official music video surpasses 1 million views on YouTube.

Lomo Lomo video surpasses 1 million views

The official music video for Lomo Lomo has amassed a million views on YouTube after its release on KiDi's channel on Friday, September 6, 2024.

The Lynx Entertainment signee had teased fans with a trailer and behind the scene videos of himself and Black Sherif showcasing their dance moves alongside dancers Dancegod Lloyd and DannyGfc on multiple occasions on social media before

The visuals for the hit collaboration reached the 1 million mark on the platform in just 11 days, becoming one of the few Ghanaian songs to attain this impressive achievement in 2024.

Before the official music video was released, KiDi and Black Sherif released a visualiser for the song on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. In just a month, the visualiser garnered over 2.5 million views on YouTube.

Lomo Lomo, an instant hit and fan favourite, has received positive reviews from music critics since its release.

The song has also recorded impressive numbers on other digital music streaming platforms and claimed the top spot on multiple music charts in Ghana and other foreign countries.

In its early release, the single reached number one on the Apple Music Top 100 Ghana chart and Audiomack's Top 10 Weekly Ghana chart.

In a recent interview with media personality Doreen Avio, KiDi confirmed that Lomo Lomo will be featured in his upcoming third album, which will be released before the end of 2024.

The upcoming album will mark the singer's first major release in three years after his Golden Boy album in 2021.

KiDi gets poor crowd reception in US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KiDi received a poor crowd reception during his music performance at the Vegandale Festival in New York, US, on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

In a viral social media video, the crowd looked on with no enthusiasm as the Ghanaian singer performed his hit single Say Cheese on stage.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

