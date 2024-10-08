Dancehall musician Shatta Wale lashed out to trolls by bragging about his wealth and the luxury cars he owned

In a video, he showed off his yellow Lamborghini Urus, the Range Rover Sport, and the Dodge Charger and challenged tools to show him theirs

The video generated diverse opinions from Ghanaians, with many of them advising him to cater to his needy mother

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale flaunted the luxury cars he owns in a viral video as she bragged about his wealth on social media.

Shatta Wale flaunts his luxury cars in the video. Image Credit: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale flaunts his luxury cars

Shatta Wale, in a series of arguments with fans on social media, was tempted to show off the luxury cars he owned in a video.

In a video, he showed the yellow Lamborghini Urus, the Range Rover Sport, and the Dodge Charger parked at an underground car park.

In the caption, the SAFA album hitmaker lashed out at his trolls for arguing with him on their phones. He referred to himself as a Money Man and bragged about being wealthy.

He stated many of his trolls were lost and that he was wealthy. The dancehall musician said that he owned mansions and apartments. He then challenged the trolls to show him theirs.

"Money man like me and u r here arguing on your phone with me ,why u think we still deh ghetto deh smoke Abi …. Many of you are lost 😂😂😂😂😂 I get money Fucken 😂😂😂😂💪💪Apartments and houses lifestyle 💪Show me yours"..

Video of Shatta Wale flaunting his cars.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's cars

Below are the reactions of fans as Shatta Wale bragged about his wealth on his X account:

@kwame_burna said:

"You have money but everyday your mommy dey cry for radio station say you no dey watch am."

@Foknbonch1 said:

"Your are bragging with 3 cars😂😂 what should Despite dems do…smh"

@FatboiOdg

"Burna boy would be laughing so hard … you are losss 😂😂😂"

@takeriskkk_ said:

"You Dey fanfool your own self role model 😂Uno fit take this your flex go the big boys dema top so Ibi we the twitter niqqas ugo take this flex we 😂 u get money arh take go the big boys top boss , na here de3 yawa"

Shatta Wale’s mother begs Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale's mother was allegedly kicked out of her apartment due to unpaid rent from past months.

The apartment's landlady was said to have given up hope of receiving her rent and asked Wale's mother to pack out.

Shatta Wale has also been unreachable to settle his mother's rent issue, hence the homeowner's recent decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh