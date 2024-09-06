KiDi has released the music video for his hit single Lomo Lomo featuring Black Sherif, exciting fans on social media

The visuals had a dark theme but colourful vibes and featured popular dancer Dancegod Lloyd along with other dancers

KiDi earlier teased the music video on social media days before its release, heightening anticipation for the visuals

Popular Ghanaian singer KiDi has released the music video for his hit single Lomo Lomo, featuring Black Sherif.

The video for the song, which dropped on September 6, 2024, has excited fans across many social media platforms.

The visuals followed a dark theme mixed with colourful elements, creating a beautiful contrast that made it visually appealing and engaging.

Popular dancer Dancegod Lloyd, alongside a team of dancers, was also featured in the video, performing choreographed moves that matched the lively tempo of the song.

Days before the release, KiDi teased clips of the music video on his social media pages, building anticipation among his followers. Fans eagerly awaited the full version, and their excitement has intensified since the release.

Lomo Lomo has been well-received in Ghana, with the song occupying top spots on major charts. In its early release, the single reached number one on the Apple Music Top 100 Ghana chart and Audiomack's Top 10 Weekly Ghana chart.

KiDi's music video gets praised

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

musahibnshiraz3017 said:

"Herr blacko moves is killing me, dude is toooo good"

agyapongdaniel commented:

"Let it known to all that KiDi and Black Sheriff stand as one of the greatest artists in Ghana"

fredericknartey2140 said:

"I think 2024 has been a standout year for Ghanaian music; I barely listen to Naija songs anymore. Our artists are really putting in the work!"

Medikal releases new song

Another Ghanaian musician's new release is also trending on social media but for entirely different reasons.

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal talked about Eazzy on his latest tune and got social media in a frenzy.

There have been speculation about the two, with the musician having interesting things to say about her.

The nature of the lyrics in Medikal's track has sparked reactions from social media users, intensifying speculation.

