Adane Best Speaks About His Issues With Kuami Eugene, Forgives Him For Alleged Song Theft
Adane Best Speaks About His Issues With Kuami Eugene, Forgives Him For Alleged Song Theft

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Adane Best, in an interview, praised Kuami Eugene for his musical impact and revisited his past issues with the singer
  • The veteran musician said he had forgiven Kuami Eugene for allegedly stealing melodies from about four of his songs
  • Adane Best also encouraged his fellow Ghanaian musician to continue learning and to always keep improving his craft

Veteran Ghanaian musician Adane Best has opened up about his past issues with Kuami Eugene.

Veteran musician Adane Best says he has forgiven Kuami Eugene over an alleged song theft issue. Photo source: @adanebestgh @kuamieugene
Adane Best speaks about Kuami Eugene

In a recent interview, Adane Best praised Kuami Eugene for his talent and impact on the Ghanaian music industry.

The Maafio hitmaker said that despite Kuami Eugene's successes, the singer needed to continue learning and improving his craft.

"Kuami Eugene is very good. Listen to the voice he uses to sing. I always commend him whenever I listen to his songs. He is good, but he needs to continue learning as he progresses. That is how we do things. You cannot only rely on your brain."

Revisiting their past issues, Adane Best claimed the Monica hitmaker violated copyright laws when he allegedly took some melodies from four of his popular songs without his permission.

"A lot of things have happened between me and Kuami Eugene in the past. Anyone who understands music can tell that he used most of the melodies from my songs. I can prove it, but that’s not important now. It’s an old issue, and I don’t want to dwell on it. He took about four of my songs."

The veteran musician added that he had forgiven Kuami Eugene for his alleged past song theft and is not interested in taking any legal action against the singer.

Watch the video of the interview below:

Producer accuses Team Eternity of song theft

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Micky had threatened to take legal action against the gospel music group Team Eternity over an alleged copyright violation.

In a viral social media video, the UK-based Ghanaian music/movie producer accused Team Eternity of taking portions of a song he produced for their hit song Defe Defe.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh

Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor. He graduated from African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

