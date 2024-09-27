Kojo Blak, in a discussion with YouTuber Code Micky, shared how he ended up writing KiDi's Lomo Lomo and sang the tune

The singer said he wrote most of KiDi's verses, but the musician added his own touch to the song

KiDi, in an earlier interview, made it known that Kojo Blak was the brain behind the song

Ghanaian musician Kojo Black has shared that he co-wrote KiDi's popular song 'Lomo Lomo.'

Speaking in an interview with YouTuber Code Micky, the singer-songwriter explained that he wrote most of KiDi's verses and even sang parts of the tune.

According to Kojo Black, his input helped shape the song, though he acknowledged that KiDi added his own touch to the final version. He mentioned that his rendition of the song had a typical afrobeats sound, but KiDi managed to add a highlife feel to it.

KiDi had previously mentioned in an interview that Kojo Blak was the creative force behind the song.

The news sparked excitement among Ghanaians, with many praising Kojo Blak's songwriting abilities. In the comments section of the video of the interview shared on Instagram, fans commended his talent, noting that his work behind the scenes contributed to the success of the song.

Kojo Black garners reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

iamkingmusic312 said:

"I know you guys won’t agree with me but if he had recorded lomo lomo it won’t be big like it is now"

lovlygorney commented:

"This boy is too good. I’ve been listening to him waa"

djkayzee_ wrote:

"Kidi big up him in his last interview behind the lomo lomo song"

okodgreat said:

"Guy is Dope 🔥🔥🔥 your song Rugged is Madd Kojo Blak"

KiDi to drop new album

KiDi is set to give his fans more bangers aside from Lomo Lomo.

YEN.com.gh reported that KiDi said the project was going to drop before the end of 2024.

KiDi's announcement excited many people on social media. His post about his upcoming album generated a flurry of reactions from fans in the comments section.

