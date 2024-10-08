Stonebwoy's new song featuring Ginton, Jejereje, was featured in a video shared by West Ham United on TikTok

The English Premier League club made a short video featuring Kudus' recent goal celebration against Ipswich Town

The West Ham TikTok video featuring Stonebwoy's Jejereje song triggered many reactions from Ghanaians online

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy received international recognition after his song was featured in a recent video from the English Premier League club West Ham United.

West Ham United features Stonebwoy's Jejereje Song in Mohammed Kudus' goal celebration video on TikTok. Photo source: @stonebwoy @westham

West Ham features Jejereje in Kudus' video

Black Stars attacker Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal in the Premier League against Ipswich Town on Saturday, October 5, 2024, in a game West Ham won by four to one.

West Ham shared a video on TikTok that captured the Ghanaian footballer displaying his trademark celebration of sitting on a chair with his back towards the fans after scoring his goal.

The video also featured Stonebwoy's latest music collaboration, Jejereje, with Dutch guitarist and music producer Ginton as the background sound.

The dancehall musician released the song on major digital music streaming platforms at midnight on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Jejereje has since become a smash hit and has generated a lot of buzz on social media.

Stonebwoy became the latest Ghanaian artiste after his rival Shatta Wale to have his song featured in a video from West Ham's social media team.

The football team have regularly promoted Ghanaian songs since Mohammed Kudus joined from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam in 2023.

Watch the video below:

West Ham's TikTok video excites Ghanaians

West Ham's feature of Stonebwoy's Jejereje song in their TikTok video triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

MISTER COMMENT commented:

"Interesting, your understanding of the song is right ... 🔥."

Sari Ibra commented:

"Admin been waiting a long time to use this song."

Shellyann | Importation Expert commented:

"Ɛyɛ asɛm oo.. Your song selections deɛ maad!😂. Go higher Kuku🫡."

Dann commented:

"Ei... West Ham's admin is a Ghanaian cus...😅."

Capsy commented:

"We have to contribute money and buy this Admin Kivo Gari 😂."

Mikel_bone commented:

"The rhythm to the sitting down is mad..I love it."

