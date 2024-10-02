Stonebwoy's sixth studio album, which comes after his high-flying 5th Dimension, has a title and a release date

The musician shared the new details about the highly anticipated album on social media, exciting scores of fans

Stonebwoy's new announcement about his new album has garnered significant traction among his supporters

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has shared updates about his highly anticipated sixth studio album.

The Afrodancehall and Afrobeats star hinted at releasing his new album months before winning Artiste of the Year at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

His rollout strategy for the album, which will succeed the critically acclaimed 5th Dimension, has been in full swing for over six months.

Stonebwoy announces the release date and title of his upcoming sixth studio album. Photo source: X/Stonebwoy

On October 1, Stonebwoy announced that he had settled on Up and Running as the title for his sixth album, which will officially come out on October 24.

The decision was expected, considering his endless posts before the announcement using the album's name as a hashtag.

He leveraged a similar strategy for his 5th Dimension album, which many called Album 5 before its official outdooring.

5th Dimension came with a sold-out Europe tour, a Grammy consideration, and a sold-out concert at the 40k-capacity Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Larry Madowo at CNN Africa, Stonebwoy established that his album would build on the strides of his previous work.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's album announcement

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's forthcoming album this year.

@FO_D3N said:

"You Chose to drop it on my Birthday, thanks for the gift. Good luck with this one. I expect bigger things with this one🎁🙏🎉"

@BRYSONHELSON wrote:

"No unnecessary drama,just pure good music for the soul. Man we’re grateful to have you as our own #UpAndRunning6🔥"

@NEBASARK noted:

"I know two or 3 bangers go Dey the Album top .. wo de3 u can’t disappoint ur fans when it’s comes to dropping bangers .. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🇬🇭"

Stonebwoy ramps up work on his new studio

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that exclusive footage of Stonebwoy's new studio had surfaced on social media thanks to an insider.

The studio would accommodate more people and live music-making machinery and would be officially launched before the album.

