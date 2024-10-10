Stonebwoy is set to release his highly anticipated sixth studio album UPXRUNNIN6' on October 24

The musician has shared the opportunity for fans to pre-save the album ahead of its official release

The album's unofficial tracklist, culled from streaming sites so far, has gained significant traction on social media

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has ramped up efforts toward his upcoming album 'UPXRUNNIN6' scheduled for release on October 24.

The upcoming project will be the Afro-dancehall pioneer's sixth LP following the high-striding 5th Dimension project released last year.

Stonebwoy recruits 12 stars, including Ghana's Larruso and Jamaica's Spice, for his 6th studio album, 'UPXRUNNIN6'. Photo source: X/Larruso, X/Stonebwoy, X/Spice

On October 10, Stonebwoy gave fans a first look at the album as he shared the opportunity for fans to pre-save.

The album will have 13 tracks and four songs, including Your Body, Ekelebe featuring ODUMODUBLVCK, Jejereje featuring Ginton, and Pray for Me featuring Wyclef Jean, which are already out.

The new tracklist features Ghana's Larruso, Nigeria's Duncan Mighty, London's Amaria BB, Bonaire Island's IR Sais, and South Florida's Kaylan Arnold.

Other notable names include Blvk H3ro, Chi Ching, and Sp Jamaica's dancehall queen Spice, who was nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 64th Grammy Awards in 2022. She's the only female dancehall star to register over 200 million pure sales from one album.

Stonebwoy described his 'UPXRUNNIN6' project as a "complimentary and supplementary" to 5th Dimension, which brought several milestones, including a sold-out Europe tour, a Grammy consideration, and a sold-out concert at the 40k-capacity Accra Sports Stadium.

Considering his remarks about other collaborations with Rick Ross and Friday, fans expect to see more additions to the lineup.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's tracklist

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sotnebwoy's tracklist for his upcoming album.

@SkillionzDj said:

"Rick Ross, Fridayy, & Burna Boy. Are the ft on the hidden tracks."

@AStoneroll wrote::

"It ah go get crazy on 24th October ❤️‍🔥🎉🔥🔥🔥"

@portia_gamey added:

"Duncan mighty?? Eishh💃💃"

Jordin Sparks's husband becomes Stonebwoy fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordin Sparks had converted her husband, Dana Isaiah, into a staunch Stonebwoy fan after their latest collaboration, which made it to the US singer's album.

A video of Jordin Spark and her husband enjoying themselves on a ride as they jammed to Stonbwoy's verse on Jordin Sparks' song No Cry.

Source: YEN.com.gh