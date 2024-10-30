Shatta Wale threw several subliminal shots at his colleagues from Ghana, including Stonebwoy, in his recent interview

He shared his thoughts about Stonebwoy's obsession with foreign gigs to fuel his global PR

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Shatta Wale's claims about Stonebwoy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale had a lot to say about Stonebwoy during his recent appearance on Glitch Africa's Rants, Bants and Confessions.

The show's hosts, Efia Odo, Ama Burland, and Gisela, held Shatta Wale to an extensive chat on some of his biggest career highlights.

Shatta Wale teases Stonebwoy. Photo source: ShattaWalegh, Stonebwoy

Source: Twitter

He recounted how the long-existing rivalry between him and Stonebwoy began.

The rivalry has led to some ugly showbiz moments, including the gun-drawing incident at the Ghana Music Awards, which led to them being banned by the scheme.

Expressing his thoughts on the rivalry, Shatta Wale maintained that Stonebwoy was not on his pedestal.

Shatta Wale established Stonebwoy had an unhealthy obsession with international gigs, causing the Jejereje hitmaker to sell himself cheaply to showrunners abroad.

He shared some derogatory remarks about Stonebwoy, saying,

"Those festivals Stonebwoy perform at pay five to seven thousand USD. I know. I won't go there. Then you come and impress Ghanaians that you went to perform for a white crowd. Now it's BurnaBoy, Davido and Wizkid's time."

Fans react to Shatta Wale's statement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's comments about Stonbewoy's obsession with gigs abroad.

@TheNunooKojo said:

This guy is a joke and a real hater.. a big lie. How much does the drummers and guitarist even take.. how much was the first class ticket.. Stonebowy is living his dream.. Useless guy

@KOBE51980034288 wrote:

How much is even plane tickets .Smh wale and envy .u think Def jam and Sony go sign musician wey go take 5k to 7k ooh wale

@KoffiBuckles remarked:

$5k-7k for a show? kwasia how much is plane ✈️ ticket 🎫. You and your whole team do the math. Is Shatta stupid or what?

@Dawson_Blaud added:

He talks about Stonebwoy probably because Stonebwoy is doing better than him in some areas. I can’t imagine anything else

Shatta Wale reflects on his VGMA fracas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had opened up about his scuffle with Stonebwoy at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) event.

The two dancehall heavyweights and their followers were involved in an altercation at the event auditorium when Stonebwoy was called up the stage to receive his Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award on the night.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh