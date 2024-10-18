Dancehall musician Shatta Wale took to social media to thank his fans for gifting him a GH¢1.3 million 2024 Escalade on his 40th birthday

In a beautiful message on X, he was awestruck that his fans, known as SM4LYF, gifted him such an expensive gift

Many people gushed over the beautiful gift which he flaunted on his X page, while others congratulated him

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has expressed his profound gratitude to his fans, SM4LYF, for gifting him a brand new 2024 Escalade on his 40th birthday, which he celebrated on October 17, 2024.

Shatta Wale thanks fans for gifting him a GH¢1.3M 2024 Escalade. Image Credit: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale, thanks fans

Tsking to his X account, Shatta Wale thanked his fans for gifting him a brand new 2024 Escalade on his 40th birthday.

In his touching message, he was awestruck that his fans known as the SM4LYF gifted him something expensive on his 40th. He bragged by using the hashtag Escalade Lifestyle.

"Shatta movement fans you guys brought this beautiful life to me ooo .Thank you 🙏 #EscaladeLifestyle 🚀"

The post also contained a video of him showing off the brand-new car, which, according to the official Escalade website, has a starting price of $81,895 (GH¢1,314,612.94)

Video of Shatta Wale's 2024 Escalade.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's Escalade

Many people in the post's comment section congratulated Shatta Wale on his car gift. Others also gushed over the brand-new care, while others shared opposing views.

Below are the reactions from fans:

@blessmanbuzz said:

"The haters will say this is a old car ..Shatta Wale is always right no fugazy"

@ProsperByk said:

"A sure we that FREEDOM WAVE go come on this year"

@Papa_gyimii said:

"When will I take the front seat?😂"

@GayeDarwin said:

"You like settings too much. After 2 weeks we won’t see this car again"

Shatta Wale posing with his Escalade.

Stonebwoy celebrates Shatta Wale on 40th birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale celebrated his 40th birthday in style on October 17, 2024, and was showered with love from fans and other celebrities on his special day.

However, one of Wale's well-wishers was fellow dancehall musician and rival Stonebwoy, who shared a funny tweet to mark his milestone birthday.

