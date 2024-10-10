King Paluta was adjudged as the most-streamed artiste on Boomplay Ghana in September on their platform

The Makoma hitmaker fought off intense competition from Shatta Wale, Kweku Smoke and others to claim the top spot on the chart

Boomplay Ghana also confirmed Kweku Smoke's latest album, Born In Hell, as the number-one album on the Top Albums chart

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician King Paluta saw off stiff competition to claim the top spot on a Boomplay monthly chart.

Singer King Paluta beats Shatta Wale, Kweku Smoke and others to top Boomplay Ghana's monthly chart. Photo source: @kingpalutamusic

Source: Instagram

The singer has had an impressive run on multiple Boomplay charts in recent months. His smash hit, Makoma, became the most streamed song in Africa on a Boomplay chart based on data collected between July 5 and July 11.

King Paluta named Bomplay September's most-streamed artiste

Boomplay Ghana took to its X (formerly known as Twitter) page to announce that King Paluta was the most streamed artiste on its platform in September.

The Aseda hitmaker surpassed popular artistes like Shatta Wale and rapper Kweku Smoke, who dropped their albums in the same month, to claim the top spot on the high-profile chart.

The remaining musicians who made the star-studded top 10 list were Black Sherif, KiDi, Kofi Kinaata, Stonebwoy, Beeztrap KOTM, Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene.

The Atonsu Bokuro native's latest milestone comes after his Makoma music video amassed a million views on YouTube three weeks after its release on his official channel on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Since rising to prominence in the Ghanaian music industry in 2024, he has enjoyed other successes. He received three awards at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, including the Best New Artiste of the Year accolade.

Boomplay Ghana also confirmed that rapper Kweku Smoke's 10-track Born In Hell album, released on September 4, 2024, secured the first position on their Top Albums chart for the month.

Check out Boomplay Ghana's social media post below:

Shatta Wale tops weekly chart on Boomplay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale beat Stonebwoy and King Paluta to claim the top spot on Boomplay Ghana's Top Artists Of The Week chart.

The dancehall musician's publicist, Flex Germain, shared the news, posting a screenshot of the chart on Facebook, which excited the SM Boss' fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh