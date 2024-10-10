King Paluta's Makoma music video has surpassed a million views on the YouTube platform

The music video reached the milestone in just three weeks after its release on September 12

King Paluta's Makoma music video's milestone on YouTube triggered excitement among fans

Fast-rising Ghanaian singer King Paluta's Makoma music video has achieved an impressive feat on YouTube.

King Paluta's Makoma music video surpasses a million views on YouTube in less than a month. Photo source: @kingpalutamusic

Makoma video surpasses a million YouTube views

The official music video for King Paluta's 2024 hit single, Makoma, has amassed a million views on YouTube.

The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Best New Artiste of the Year achieved a new milestone with the video in just three weeks.

The singer released the visual for Makoma on his official channel on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

The video was initially scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 29, 2024, but King Paluta postponed it. The Aseda hitmaker explained that the video was incomplete, so he had to add an additional scene.

The Atonsu Bokuro native has enjoyed significant success as a mainstream Ghanaian music artist with his Makoma song in 2024. The song became an instant hit and received positive reviews from critics after its release on July 5.

Makoma recorded over two million views on YouTube in less than a month, becoming the most-streamed song in Africa right after its release. The song also claimed the top spot on several high-profile charts.

Check out the social media post below:

Makoma music video's milestone excites fans

King Paluta's Makoma music video's milestone on YouTube triggered excitement among fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their comments.

@nanabeezil3617 commented:

"I just wanted to see the million views, heading towards billion views....✌️👌💯🔥🙏❤️🇿🇦🇬🇭💎🇺🇲🎤🎼👑🎉."

@biancasauls7090 commented:

"Love you king Paluta ❤may god bless your voice."

ko2661 commented:

"Wow. 1 million in three weeks? This is incredible. Big ups to King Paluta."

@amstronggee commented:

"Nice."

@tesspositivity commented:

"This is the original sisi feaa bro... good 👍."

