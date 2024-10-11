Captan, in an interview, opened up about Shatta Wale's fallout with his former colleagues, the SM Militants

The SM label signee denied rumours that he was involved in Shatta Wale's decision to disband the group

Captan also shared that he has had multiple discussions with the SM Boss about a possible reunion with the SM Militants

Shatta Wale's crony Captan has spoken about his label boss' fallout with his former mates in the SM Militants group.

The defunct SM Militants, comprising Captan, Natty Lee, Addi Self and Joint 77, rose to prominence in the late 2010s under the guidance of the SM Boss.

The group collaborated with Shatta Wale on multiple hit songs, such as Taking Over, Forgetti, and Thunder Fire.

The self-proclaimed African dancehall king disbanded the group and kicked out the members, except for Captan, from his camp in 2020 over personal issues.

Captan addresses Shatta Wale, SM Militants fallout

In an interview with media personality Fiffi Pratt, Captan denied rumours that he was involved in Shatta Wale's decision to sack his former group mates from the Shatta Movement label.

The musician stated that the SM Boss had already explained some reasons behind his infamous decision. However, other behind-the-scenes issues also contributed to the group's disbandment, and no one, including his label boss, would publicly speak about some of it.

Captan also shared that there were moments when Shatta Wale threatened to kick him out of his label after Addi Self, Natty Lee and Joint 77's exit.

He also confirmed that he is still signed to the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker's label and sometimes misses being with his former SM Militants mates.

Captan said he has had many discussions with Shatta Wale about possibly reuniting with the group. He added that his label boss told him of his plans to settle the former group members in future.

