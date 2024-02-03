Former Militant member Addi Self has broken his silence after he and a few others were sacked from the crew by the leader Shatta Wale

In an exclusive interview, he said there was a misunderstanding in the group which resulted in him and a few others getting sacked from Shatta Wale's camp

Addi Self's statements in the video saprked debate among Ghanaians on social media

Former Militant member Addi Self has opened up about his relationship with the leader Shatta Wale and how things have been since he was sacked from the crew.

Addi Self and Shatta Wale in photos. Image Credit: @ammeeself and @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Addi Self broke his silence on Shatta Wale sacking him from the Militant Crew

In an exclusive interview on Prime Morning on Joy Prime TV, Addi Self said he has not come into contact with dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

He stated that he was not avoiding the Militant leader, and he stressed on the fact that he has been focused on his music.

"I am focused on myself that is the most important thing. But we have not spoken on the phone and we have never met," he said.

Addi Self said he and Shatta Wale did not end on good terms and he clarified that the On God crooner sacked him and a few others from the crew.

"He sacked us. Eveyrbody in Ghana knows that. It was just an indoor misunderstanding," he said.

He further stated that it was a hard moment for him, adding that he had to pick up the pieces snd move on. He also stated that he put in a lot of hard work in the music projects of the crew.

The Trust Your Love crooner said that he did not offend Shatta Wale, so there was no need for him to apologise.

Video of Addi Self opening up about struggles he faced after Shatta Wale sacked him from the Militant crew.

Reactions to Addi Self's statement in the interview about Shatta Wale

Below are reactions from Addi Self's interview as he spilled the tea on his relationship with Shatta Wale and challenges he experienced after being sacked from the Militant group.

heheatror_daneil_19 said:

Addi self should tell the truth. We Dey hear

glings_gh said:

How can a man boldly say another man sacked you? Bro work hard for your own money and don’t be a follow-back.

heheatror_daneil_19 said:

Anyone can’t sack you like that.

eddie_burniton said:

You guys were just following him blindly. You are now coming out to say this?

