Shatta Wale, in a social media interaction with a fan, shared the criteria he used to select the artistes for his upcoming Accra Invasion Project

The dancehall musician explained that he chose unknown artistes who constantly promoted their music on various social media platforms

Shatta Wale added that he would collaborate with the remaining artistes who were not selected for the Accra Invasion Project on their solo songs

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has opened up about the process of selecting artistes for his upcoming Accra Invasion Project.

The SM Boss announced his new initiative on September 16, before releasing his latest album, SAFA.

Shatta Wale explained that the Accra Invasion Project aimed to discover emerging music acts from the capital city, provide a platform for them to showcase their talents, and expose them to a bigger audience.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker recently shared a teaser of the behind-the-scenes preparations. The selected artistes were also given the opportunity to introduce themselves to fans in the visual.

Shatta Wale details Accra Invasion Project criteria

Shatta Wale took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to address some issues before the project's launch this week.

In an interaction with a fan, the dancehall musician shared the criteria he used to select the artistes for the Accra Invasion Project.

Shatta Wale stated that he chose a few artistes from a large pool of talents. He said they were selected because they constantly promoted their music on social media platforms, even though they did not have national recognition.

He wrote:

"I chose artistes that I see were constantly promoting their stuff but have not being heard nationally even tho there is a lot more of them in the capital."

The Shatta Movement boss added that he would feature the other rejected artistes on their solo music projects. He also urged fans to stream another upcoming talent, Hunnyboy's songs, on digital music platforms.

He wrote:

"The rest will be getting free features from me …go and listen to Hunnyboy ,he is not on the project but he is very good ⭐️❤️."

Check out Shatta Wale's social media post below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's social media post

Shatta Wale's social media post triggered positive reactions from fans, who praised him in the comment section. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Vinzkhid_vhibez commented:

"Should I say!!! Shatta Wale is Ghana Music, or Ghana Music is Shatta Wale??? Cuzzz Man too real and has done more for artistes than the people responsible to do that 🔥🔥🔥."

iamlordydrax commented:

"Ok King, God bless you for doing this for dem. You’re just One in a million billion 🙏💪😇."

MagikalA commented:

"God bless you 🙏."

Robbie_ranel commented:

"A true leader .. I love you ❤️💪."

weezyboygh commented:

"ENDLESS BLESSINGS ❤️🙏🏽."

Shatta Wale blasts Neat FM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale blasted Neat FM for blacklisting his songs on their radio station.

The SM Boss shared that he was unfazed by the radio station's decision as he does not benefit financially from his songs that receive airplay.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

