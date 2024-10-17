Ghanaian singer King Promise was in Malaysia and he showed up at the concert of Nigerian singer Rema

In the trending videos, Rema was elated to meet King Promise as they posed for photos and conversed

Many people spoke about a possible collaboration between the two musicians, who share a bromance

Ghanaian singer King Promise met Nigerian singer Rema in Malaysia, and videos and photos of them hanging out have excited many of their fans.

King Promise meets Rema in Malaysia. Image Credit: @iamkingpromise and Getty Images

Source: Instagram

King Promise meets Rema in Malaysia

In one of the videos that surfaced on social media, Rema performed at his headline concert in Malaysia on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

The Ozeba hitmaker approached King Promise backstage, expressing his excitement at seeing him. He noted that when he heard the Ghanaian singer was around, he was taken aback.

The Terminator hitmaker, who shook hands with Rema, applauded the Nigerian superstar for a successful show and shared positive remarks about the concert.

Another video shows the two African musicians sitting on a couch, posing for pictures, and deep in conversation.

Below is the video of King Promise meeting Rema backstage:

Reactions to Rema and King Promise's link up

In the comment section, many Ghanaians expressed excitement that Rema and King Promise had met in Malaysia. Others hinted at a possible collaboration between the Ghanaian and Nigerian singers.

The exciting reactions to the videos are below:

muffinnheadsam said:

"Rema is such a nice person"

cups_and_arts_festival said:

"Oh that be harddd👏"

ayam.winnifred said:

"Some thing hard is on the way ❤️❤️"

rich_like_sterling said:

"Another banger 🔥❤️"

kwabena_esq said:

"Soon king promise go sing Ghanaian version of Ozeba and hehe hehe"

King Promise receives applause in Japan

YEN.com.gh also reported that King Promise received a rousing welcome in Japan ahead of his concert at the R3/R2 Club Lounge on September 28, 2024.

At the airport in Tokyo, the Terminator hitmaker was given a flower bouquet and welcomed by ladies who held a traditional fan as the crowd gathered.

Many people commended King Promise and wished him a good concert in Japan, while others hailed him for breaking barriers in the music industry.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh