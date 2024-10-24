Dancehall musician Stonebwoy brought the Ghanaian entertainment industry together at his album listening party for his yet-to-be-released album, Up & Runnin6

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy held an album listening party for his yet-to-be-released album Up & Runnin6 at Alora Breach Resort on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Nana Ama McBrown, Nadia Buari, and other stars attend Stonebwoy's Up and Runnin6 album party.

Stonebwoy's album listening party

Many Ghanaian celebrities thronged the venue to support Stonebwoy as he launched his upcoming album.

Some of these well-known Ghanaian personalities were actresses Nadia Buari and Nana Ama McBrown, singers Cina Soul and Efya, and rappers Kwaw Kese and D Black.

The More of You hitmaker mounted the stage with Larruso, Epixode, and other musicians featured on the Up & Runnin6 album.

Videos showed guests' positive reactions as he performed all the songs on the album, giving them a taste of the much-anticipated album.

Meanwhile, the album was released on October 24, 2024, and many people have shared positive reactions about it on social media.

Bullgod eulogises Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh also reported that talent manager Bullgod was among Ghanaian entertainment personalities who attended Stonebwoy's album listening party at Alora Beach Resort.

The artiste manager eulogised Stonebwoy in a video that trended on social media recently, saying that he was Ghanaian music's biggest export on the international stage.

Ahead of Stonebwoy's new album release, Bullgod's comments about the 2024 TGMA Artist of the Year have garnered mixed reactions from different sections of social media fans.

