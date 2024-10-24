Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy has released his highly anticipated 13-track sixth studio album, Up and Runnin6

The album presents a fusion of traditional African and Caribbean sounds with collaborators worldwide

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, has already settled on her favourite track that she can perform flawlessly

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, is in love with her husband's latest serve, Up and Runnin6.

The 13-track album released on October 24 has garnered significant traction on social media thanks to a brilliant strategy.

Stonebwoy and wife Dr Louisa jam to Psalm 23 off the new New Up And Runnin6 album. Photo source: DrLouisa_s

Songs like Ekelebe featuring Nigeria's OdumoduBlvk, Pray for Me featuring Wyclef Jean and the sensational Jejereje featuring Ginton, which preceded the album, increased its popularity.

The album's first track, Psalm 23, is a personal favourite of Stonebwoy's wife, Dr. Louisa.

The 33-year-old dentist and mother of two is beloved by many fans for her endless efforts to promote Stonebwoy's songs.

In a recent video shared by Dr Louisa, she was spotted with Stonebwoy jamming to Psalm 23 while enjoying an evening drive.

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to express their admiration for Dr Louisa's word-for-word performance of Stonebwoy's Psalm 23.

Stonebwoy's wife excites fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dr Louisa's video.

@big_thingx said:

"This is beautiful. May we all marry a supportive woman like Dr. Louisa. #UPXRUNNIN6 #UPXR6"

@1Joeybills__ wrote:

"I love the way u sing word by word I think you try something out with him it gonna be 🔥 #PSALM 23."

@iamLeon_Jnr noted:

"At this point I’m convinced Stonebwoy married his biggest fan. Word for word oo 😹🔥🔥♥️💯"

@HalfDbeegh remarked:

"A supportive woman like Dr. Louisa is needed in every man’s life."

@CopolisMichael noted:

"Stonebwoy for show us the way! Where he go see this woman?"

@RadiusDMC added:

"Herh, Stonebwoy get oo.. u are a blessing to this man. Melomaniac Pretty wife + Biggest Fan."

Up And Runnin6 Gets Grammys spotlight

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's album had earned a mention in a new Grammys publication.

According to the dancehall star, his sixth studio album carries an incredible mix of variety and uniqueness.

